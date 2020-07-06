This Fulham home reveals the latest lockdown trends – and it’s available to rent

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Traditional ‘curb appeal’ has been replaced by ‘lawn allure’ as searches for properties with outdoor space have sky-rocketed since lockdown.

Searches for properties with a garden were up 193% compared to the week before lockdown, according to Movebubble, a virtual rental platform. In addition, the appetite for terraces also leapt by 204% on the video-first rental app.

Movebubble analysed internal data of its 700,000+ users, comparing w/c 16 March to w/c 4 May. In doing so, it has revealed the nation’s newfound appreciation for access to the outdoors.

It’s not only shone a light on how home-hunters are placing a new found importance on outside access, it’s shown we’re prepared to make sacrifices too.

Aidan Rushby, CEO of Movebubble, comments: “Weeks of uncertainty and restricted hours outdoors have forced people to reassess what they really want from their home. Whilst traditionally, many would be willing to forgo an outdoor space in favour of a larger kitchen, we are now seeing the opposite trend emerge.”

Most wanted

With its decked outdoor space, gorgeous garden room and first floor balcony, this 6-bedroom Fulham home was one of the most viewed on the property portal.

Even if your pockets aren’t deep enough to rent it (it’s an eye-watering £9,533 per month), there are plenty of ideas to be poached for your own pad.

Sociable seating

A low-level sofa and coffee table creates a far more relaxed approach to al-fresco entertaining than a dining table and chairs. If you’re going for something similar, choose a frame that is weather-proof and has removable cushions. It’s also worth investing in a waterproof cover for the winter months.

Garden room

A garden room is a great to spot for a home office if you have the space and budget, and remote working is on-going. Away from the hub-bub of the household there’s no need to worry about toddlers crashing zoom calls. The commute is pretty good too.

Balcony

We’re coveting this balcony big-time. Taking a breather here before you start the day, is bound to get things off on a good foot. By using similar materials, such as the timber decking, glass panels and steel finishes, the space has an easy indoor-outdoor feel.

A surge in searches for properties with bike storage, up 1500% over the same period since mid-March, also emerged from the research. This clearly reflects the demand for travel alternatives amid concerns about catching coronavirus on public transport.

Aiden Ashby, Movebubble’s CEO adds, “Since the lockdown came into effect, not only have we seen behaviour rapidly adapting to Home Walkthrough video viewings – but we can also see a pattern of desires coming to light in the search for a new home.

What would you be prepared to swap for a bigger garden and bike storage?