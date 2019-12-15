Just like the cottage in the movie this four-bed property is bursting with classic characteristics. Those include flagstone flooring, exposed timbers, window seats and a traditional inglenook fireplace in the living room.

The charming Grade-II listed cottage, built of stone under a Stonesfield slate roof resides in an idyllic plot in the village of Combe, Oxfordshire.

Step inside to fully immerse yourself in ‘The Holiday’ vibes…

Exterior

The picturesque chocolate box cottage, even from the exterior, emulate the cosy vibes from the famous Christmas movie.

‘If you like countryside walks, Morris dancing on May morning, an annual bonfire and cream teas by the village green, then Combe is the place for you’ says property agent Ronnie van der Ploeg.

Originally two cottages, the house has been converted. The first and second floor bedrooms are accessed via separate staircases, from the living and dining rooms.

Open-plan kitchen diner

The open-plan kitchen and dining area is perfect for entertaining. The glass-ceiling extension adds a contemporary touch to the otherwise traditional stone cottage. The bi-fold doors open the entire space out onto the rear garden.

Living room

Low ceilings with exposed beams and warmer log burner this living room oozes classic cottage charm. You could say it’s the perfect room in which to watch festive films, ‘The Holiday’ perhaps?

Bedroom

This first floor bedroom is a serene space, decorated in all-white with only touches of warm wood. A white-wash finished the floorboards to match.

We’re choosing to ignore the book under the bed leg.

Child’s bedroom

We can imagine the imaginative tales of Mr Napkin Head’s adventures being told in this second floor bedroom, before bedtimes.

Colourful bunting and fabric pom-poms add a playful element to the exposed timbers.

This delightful home is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £699,000.

Has this house got your feeling festive?