Take a tour of this charming converted schoolhouse in Cornwall

Step inside Hornbeam House, a Grade-II listed village house in the idyllic hamlet of Ponjeravah – on the edge of the village of Constantine, Cornwall.

This beautiful home is a conversion of an 1836 schoolhouse. It’s the ideal inspiration for homeowners looking to take on a transform project.

Exterior

The impressive former school frontage features beautiful arched sash windows with original hood mouldings above. As you’d expect from it’s old school days, there’s an original stone Cornish wall surrounding the entire property.

Kitchen

The kitchen is bursting with personality. Largely thanks to the pops of colour on the cabinets and pattern on the tiles, but also from the eclectic furniture choices.

The dining chairs are a real mix, that work – with everything from a modern Kartell Ghost armchair to a fold-away garden dining chair. The armoire is also a fabulously eclectic piece, not often found in kitchens.

Living room

This light and airy living room is triumphant, with it’s wall of bespoke shelving and shutter-clad windows.

On the far side of the living room you’ll find a delightful fireplace. With an original exposed stone wall and a modern wood burner. White-washed floors and entirely neutral furnishings help to create a heavenly interior to relax in.

Dining room

A classic dining arrangement makes great use of this downstairs living space. An over-sized statement rug anchors the dining room element perfectly.

From this ‘dining hall’ there’s a turned staircase with newel posts leading to the first floor.

Bedroom

This bedroom oozes traditional country charm. Thanks to an array of French chateau-style furniture, from the cane bed to the delicate bedside tables.

A stylish herringbone carpet protects original floorboards.

This characterful country home is on the market with Savills, with an asking price of £750,000.

