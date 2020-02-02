We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With 12 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, residing on 2.6 acres right next to the ocean, in Malibu this really is a house of dreams. This jaw-dropping home will in fact be among the most expensive homes to ever be sold in LA.

Currently the home of a billionaire Metro Networks founder David Saperstein, it’s on the market for the eye-watering sum of $115million.

Aside from the impressive house credentials the property counts Leonardo DiCaprio and Courteney Cox as neighbours.

Step inside to see just what wonders that price tag holds…

Exterior

From the exterior the property looks more like a hotel! What you might expect from one of the most expensive homes on the market perhaps.

Kitchen

Now that is what you call a kitchen! We bet every top chef in the world would love to work their magic in this incredible kitchen. It’s equipped to the highest professional standard and we can’t even begin to guesstimate how pots and pans it accommodates. No room for pot noodles in this fine example of a pro kitchen.

Living rooms

We say living rooms because a $115million home doesn’t have just one, like most humble homes. This enormous house offers a whole host of lavish living areas – some for family hangouts and some for idyllic sun-downers.

The family-friendly living space resembles more of an airport lounge in size – plenty of space for all the hang out.

This is the room to watch the sunset in style.

Bedroom

Just one of the 12 bedrooms in this impressive house, and it’s not half bad! The all-white scheme needs nothing more than that view beyond.

Bathroom

From the copper free-standing bath to the marble sink tops – this bathroom offers the wow factor in abundance.

Cinema room

The dedicated cinema room is a vision in plush velvet – just like being at the movies!

If you wish to take a further snoop the property is currently listed with Sotheby’s International Realty.

Who will buy this incredible home we wonder? None of us here sadly, but we can dream.