Enjoy a tour around this stunning Arts and Crafts house in Scotland

Oh how we love a characterful Arts and Crafts house. This delightful house in Fife, Scotland is fine example as to why. Century House is a listed Arts & Crafts house, dating back from 1908.

The seven bedroom house is bursting with period charm, while secretly harbouring a cool modern persona inside – thanks to considerable renovations carried out by the present owners.

Step inside to see this impressive house to see for yourself…

Arts and Crafts Century House in Fife

The house offers a wealth of traditional features. Such as an imposing tower overlooking the gardens and crow-stepped gables, reminiscent of Scots Renaissance architecture.

The kitchen/dining area

The kitchen really is the heart of this house. The traditional country AGA sits alongside contemporary high-gloss grey cabinets. The high ceilings and Velux windows provide plenty of natural light to make the space feel even more spacious.

The newly reworked open-plan living spaces opens onto an expansive, south facing decked terrace with outdoor kitchen.

With the trend or indoor/outdoor living this area is a winning attribute of this house during summer months.

The kitchen opens to a spacious, social living area – ideal for the hustle and bustle of family life.

Adjacent to the living space is a generous dining area. With the clever layout, you’d never need leave this one open-plan room.

The living room

The main living room offers the most traditional feel of a period house, thanks to it’s rich colour palette – compared to the more contemporary grey.

Master bedroom

A classic picture rail and open fireplace helps to add charm to the master bedroom. A soft shade of duck-egg blue provides the perfect soothing colour scheme for a tranquil sleep environment.

The bathroom

Now that’s what you call a show-stopping bathroom. A free-standing bath takes centre stage in the circular turret section of the property.

The exterior

Bifold doors help to create a space made for summer entertaining. While the outdoor living kitchen area has plenty of cooking facilities the main kitchen provides further space for party food prep.

This incredibly impressive house is currently on the market with Savills, with an asking price of £2.5million

Has this property left you with a heightened appreciation of Arts and Crafts houses? It certain has us.