Wander through this stunning Grade II-listed Regency villa in London

This impressive Grade II-listed period Recency villa is part of a Regency terrace close to the trendy Barnes Village.

The current owners revamped the home from top to bottom, integrating a Coach House which includes a nanny flat with its own separate entrance; perfect for visiting relatives, kids in exam mode or Air BnBing.

Built in 1842, this stunner of a property had been restored to a high standard, so we couldn’t help but take a peek.

Exterior

The gravel driveway in front also supports a busy household as it offers parking for several cars; rare in London!

Entrance hall

From the outside this home looks deceptively small, as it is actually set over four floors. Entering from the impressive York stone steps outside, the entrance hall on the upper ground floor is a beautifully elegant space, setting the tone for the rest of the house to come…

Living room

There are two reception rooms on this level, the rear living room spans the width of the original house and includes the original fireplace and cornicing. While double sets of French windows lead out onto a lovely balcony overlooking the lawn beneath.

The front sitting room again has a fireplace, and due to its custom built recessed cabinets and bookcases is used as a study by the current owners. It’s also on this floor of the house that you will find the nanny flat in the coach house. which has its own shower room.

Kitchen

Heading downstairs from this floor you reach the kitchen on the lower ground level, which has a glazed, pitched roof and full length glass doors leading out into the garden.

This very contemporary kitchen was custom made and includes a full range of Siemens appliances, including (deep breath!) two fan ovens, 2 fridges, 2 freezers, 2 warming drawers, a steam oven, hob, dishwasher, microwave, and, best of all, a wine fridge. At the other end of this floor you’ll also find the dining area, which has lovely wooden flooring and windows looking toward the front of the home.

Master suite

Back up the original turned staircase from the entrance hall and you’ll step into the landing outside the master suite. No ordinary landing, the airy space actually has its own feature fireplace, before leading into the suite. A beautifully light bedroom, the tastefully decorated master overlooks the garden.

There are also built in bedside cabinets and shelving, keeping the room calm and clutter-free. The highlight of this suite has to be the dressing room attached, which has an envious range f bespoke wardrobes with hanging space and luxe leather-lined drawers.

Bathroom

The master en-suite boasts all you could want for your self-care Sunday – walk-in shower, freestanding bath, twin basins and underfloor heating. Plus, no sharing needed and the two other bedrooms on this floor, and the two more above, all have their own bathrooms. So long shower queues!

Garden

The west facing garden to the rear of this Barnes home has been professionally landscaped. It now includes a walled garden, large lawn space, herbaceous borders, box hedging and even a herb garden.

Towards the back you’ll also find a ‘moongate’ which leads to a secret play area for children.

Outdoor seating area

Outside’s not all for the kids, as there is an outdoor dining suite with plenty of space for al fresco days. The final cherry on top? The hidden outdoor living room, with comfy sofas and fireplace. The perfect place to round off a lazy summer’s day.

Explore even more of this Regency villa, currently on the market with Savills.

Which part of this Barnes house has given you the most home envy?