Update a tired bedroom with these little treats that are all less than £40 each. Or bag the lot for under £150!

Our new collection at Very is packed with guilt-free finds. So if you’re feeling a little flush following payday, but not ready for a full-on bedroom makeover, these buys are just the updates you’re after.

We’ve got plenty more bedroom ideas where this came from!

Your bedroom might not be the most glamorous part of your home at the moment, especially with the ongoing heatwave. But sprucing it needn’t be a big job. All you need is a change of bedding, perhaps a rug to sink your feet into of a morning, and accent pieces that will make a difference. We’re talking new bedside tables, ceiling pendant or a reading lamp.

Ready to transform your bedroom? Get set for our shortlist of essentials…

The duvet cover set

This chirpy little number will have you up with the lark – quite literally. Its soothing duck-egg blue tones will encourage sweet dreams and work a treat with Scandi-style pale wood furniture.

Buy now: Ideal Home Bird Print Duvet Cover Set, NOW £14.50 for a double, Very

The bedside table

It would make an equally good side table in a living room, but we plan to put one of these either side of the bed. You could pile up books and magazines from the base – or squeeze a basket in there for storage.

Buy now: Ideal Home Round Side Table, NOW £39, Very

The cushions

If your bed is looking a bit, well, uninviting, throw a few of these on top and soon you’ll want to spend the day there.

Buy now: Ideal Home Cube Cushions, £17.99 each, Very

The rug

What better way to start the day than sinking your feet into this soft and shaggy rug? It’s chevron design is very of-the-moment, so it’s a good way to bring a room up to date.

Buy now: Ideal Home Shaggy Chevron Rug, £17.99, Very

The bedside lamp

Buy now: Ideal Home Mason Marble & Copper Task Lamp, £34.99, Very

We’ve totted it up and worked out that the bedside lamp, table, double duvet, two scatter cushions and rug would set you back less than £150. Or £142.46, to be precise.

And just think of the difference it will make.