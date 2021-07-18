We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Here at Ideal Home, we love a church conversion – and this one is simply heavenly. There’s just something so serene and regal about them with their lofty spaces, stained-glass windows and amazing original features, and as soon as we saw this property we knew we had to show you.

Located in the heart of London’s Battersea, The Sanctuary is a three-bedroom apartment that’s been immaculately designed.

The Sanctuary exterior

Imagine calling this place your home! Set in Brussels Road, close to St John’s Hill, the apartment covers 1,914 sq ft and its impressive exterior is certainly pretty unique.

Kitchen

Inside, the kitchen, living space and dining room are all one large open-plan space, set under the beautiful arched beams overhead.

A bank of neat kitchen cabinetry has been carved into the right-hand side of the room, with a spacious breakfast bar and high-quality appliances offering everything you need. We love the dark tapered-leg bar stools, that work perfectly with the dark grey, black and taupe colour scheme.

Dining space

Turn the other way and you’re hit with the most stunning church window at the back, which allows natural light to flood the room. Set in front of it is a large extending dining table and it’s clear that this apartment is just made for entertaining.

The church is an incredible mix of charming original details and designer-look furniture and this area is a prime example. We love how there are big cosy chairs at the end of the table, while it looks like the table has gold legs, making it a real statement piece. Then, of course, there’s that huge cowhide rug – and all of it sits under a single globe pendant that hangs from those arched beams.

Bar area

There’s so much to look at in this property, with beautiful windows wherever you look, bare brick and even a stylish bar area that sits by a set of stairs.

Head down those stairs and at the base of the iconic church spire you’ll find a viewing gallery, which offers 360 degree views over the London skyline. We had to show you these amazing stained-glass artworks – aren’t they beautiful?

Bathroom

Upstairs you’ll find three double bedrooms, two en-suites and a family bathroom. We love the metallic roll-top bath in this room, sat atop a step – we bet when those uplighters are on and you’re gazing out the window at the stars, you’ll feel like royalty in this tub!

The Sanctuary is up for sale with Knight Frank at £2,000,000. What is your favourite part of the heavenly home?