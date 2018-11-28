Cash in on these Cyber Week deals to have you dinner table dressed to perfection

Are you looking to jazz up the dining table this Christmas? Without spending a small fortune while doing so? Now is the perfect time to take advantage of Cyber Week deals on offer at Very, to get your Christmas table looking fancy.

Our Ideal Home range of fantastically festive dining accessories are great to add a glam look, without blowing the budget.

Looking for hosting tips? The ONE simple change that makes hosting Christmas parties a breeze

Luxe Revival is the perfect trend to embrace for Christmas, with accessories that ooze a touch of decadence. These Art Deco inspired table accessories are perfect to get the look. And best of all, they’re all in Cyber Week deals…

Update Christmas tableware on a budget

Decorative metallic details and Art Deco inspired shapes will ensure tables are dressed to perfection this season. The rose gold finish mixed with the shaped handles make this cutlery effortlessly stylish.

Buy now: Ideal Home Rose Gold with Black Handle 16 Piece Cutlery Set, normally £34.99 NOW £22.99, Very

This Luxe trend is bringing back cocktail hour. With staying in being the new going out we’re turning our own homes into glamorous entertaining spaces, worthy of plush members bar status. With the addition of decorative glassware, cocktail making sets and glam drinks trolley it’s never been easier to entertain in style from the comfort of our own homes.

Buy now: Ideal Home Metallic Rose Gold Set of 4 Wine Glasses, normally £34.99, NOW £24.99, Very

Simple white china gets a glam makeover thanks to the metallic lined edging. This set will see you through Christmas and every special occasion dinner thereafter.

Buy now: Ideal Home Gold Band 12-piece Dinner Set, normally £49.99 NOW £37.99, Very

Video Of The Week

Art Deco style pattern, gold glitter, chic glass – what’s not to love? These non-slip placemats and coasters are just the thing to add some festive sparkle to the Christmas table.

Buy now: Ideal Home sparkle Glass 6 Piece Placemat & coaster set, normally £39.99 NOW £27.99, Very

Cyber week ends 9a.m on Tuesday 4th December. Grab the discounts while you can, leaving more pounds for festivities.