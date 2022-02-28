As the days are getting longer and brighter, it’s time to start creating outdoor spaces for the ultimate indoor-outdoor living. One aspect of your garden you definitely want to rethink is your patio.

For years we’ve all automatically thought of natural wood for decking, but with advances in technology you’ve got higher performing options on offer.

Why composites are a better choice for you

Real timber of course has that traditional good-looking appeal. That said, we’ve all experienced how slippery wood gets with the unpredictable British weather. Plus, with the upkeep in painting or staining, the costs quickly rack up.

Millboard decking is the clever wood alternative. Moulded from real oak, these boards look just as good as – if not better than – the real deal. However, they are low maintenance and slip-resistant. This makes them the ideal choice if you’d rather spend your time enjoying your garden than maintaining it.

A style for every garden

Instead of fruitlessly searching for real timber in the exact shade to suit your space, the Millboard range have colours to work with every style. Choose a classic look with Enhanced Grain Golden Oak or Weathered Oak Vintage, or complement a contemporary home with Enhanced Grain Burnt Cedar or Brushed Basalt. After all, they’re used everywhere from Cotswolds manor houses to London urban homes and even Kew Gardens.

Whichever style you opt for you can be assured that Millboard decking will be indistinguishable from the real thing. The Enhanced Grain collection’s contemporary smooth design accurately recreates the subtle nuances of natural wood. Every shade beautifully shows off those organic patinas. Meanwhile, the Weathered Oak styles are deeply textured and are moulded from over a century-old oak boards and hand-coloured for the utmost authentic tones.

What Millboard decking can offer your patio

Millboard decking has a clever Lastane top layer which is what makes the boards not only slip-resistant, but designed to withstand the outdoor environment, from Australia to the French Alps. Plus, these composites made from recycled materials are rot and split resistant.

Combined with the fact no oiling or staining is required, you’re looking at decking which has a considerable less cost and maintenance than real timber.

Order a free sample today

Discover the great style and practicality of Millboard decking by ordering a free sample today.

Learn more at www.millboard.co.uk.