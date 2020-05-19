We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Vegebag has scooped up the coveted title of RHS Chelsea Garden Product of the Year 2020, in the first virtual Chelsea Flower Show.

The Vegebag, by Vegepod UK, was chosen out of 11 finalists as the best new garden product. The shortlist – which included a portable pizza oven and self-fertilising plant pots – were judged virtually. The team of experts poring over them included Dragons’ Den investor Deborah Meaden, adding more kudos to the prize.

RHS Chelsea Garden Product of the Year 2020 – Vegebag

This simple gardening tool allows everyone from beginner gardeners to experts to grow their own fruit veg. And in whatever outdoor space they have.

This clever little pop-up container can hold a foot of soil, meaning you can plant everything from mint to root vegetables like carrots.

Meanwhile, the Vegebag’s enviro-mesh protective barrier promises to offer amazing growth rates. It does so by keeping pests and animals from sabotaging your crops, but allowing them to get the air and water they need.

It is incredibly easy to use. Simply fill the bottom section with good quality compost and plant your veg. Then position it somewhere that gets at least six hours of good sun, and water it if there isn’t any rain.

‘The current lockdown has unleashed a wave of passion across the country for all things gardening, and particularly for growing fruit and vegetables,’ says Chair Judge Chris Harrop. ‘After detailed debate, and inspired by the mood of the nation, the judges are delighted to announce that the Vegebag by Vegepod is this year’s winner.’

A small bag measures just 45cm in diameter and 65cm in height making it perfect for balconies or small gardens. It also comes in a larger size that is 60cm in diameter. To access your crop, just unzip the top.

The Vegebag is currently only available to pre-order and will be available from the 3rd June.

Pre-order: Small Vegebag, £19.99, Vegepod

Video Of The Week

‘We launched our first Vegepod here in the UK two years ago at Chelsea 2018,’ says Alex Allen, director of Vegepod. ‘So to have won this in just two years is incredible. It’s a perfect way to celebrate our second birthday!’

‘Vegepods have been very well received, with people seeking convenient ways of growing their own veg. We’re expecting great things for the Vegebag, too.’

Are you tempted to grow your own produce with this clever gardening tool?