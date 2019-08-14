Strictly has landed it’s first ever contestant with a title – the Viscountess Emma Weymouth. Emma Thynn is a celebrity chef, model and philanthropist, who is also famed for being the lady of the house at Longleat after marrying Cawlin Thynn, the son of Alexander Then, 7th Marquess of Bath.

Longleat is definitely not a typical 33-year-old’s first family home – and it must be an interesting location for raising two toddlers. But it isn’t just the elaborate wall paper, priceless paintings and antique furniture that set it apart. The property is home to a safari park!

The family split their time equally between the stately home and London. But when the whole family is in residence in the country, they occupy about eight private rooms and a couple of suites on the public floor, which the Viscountess Emma Weymouth regularly posts on Instagram.

Why don’t we take a peak around the aristocratic chef’s gorgeous home?

Main house and gardens

We were proud of our sunny bank holiday snaps, but our humble BBQ photos pale in comparison to Emma’s shot of the front of her husband’s family home. A number of the rooms in the stately home are open for the public to visit, but in an interview with You magazine, Emma confessed that you’ll regularly find her chasing after her sons, John and Henry, though all the rooms in the house.

Personal kitchen

Before moving in with her husband, Emma was a successful food blogger and brought her fondness for food to Longleat in the name of Emma’s Kitchen. The brand sells all sorts of yummy goodies, from handmade truffles to biscuits and jams. While she gives many food demonstrations for visitors and TV segments in Longleat’s original kitchen, when it comes to whipping up some goodies for her boys and husband, Emma retreats to the less grand, but no less beautiful family kitchen.

This cream kitchen has ingredients, condiments and spices crammed across each surface, showing that this is a well-loved kitchen. However, it is the gorgeous bright gallery wall over the entrance to the kitchen that caught our eye. Too often, decorative features like paintings and prints are skipped in the kitchen, but why not bring a little beauty and creativity into the heart of the home?

A stunning workout room

Calling this a gym didn’t feel quite right, as we have never come across a gym with such gorgeous and intricate gold wallpaper. Emma has turned Longleat to her needs without disrupting the essence of the space, even if that means pounding on the treadmill or an exercise bike next to a brass bed. However, we can imagine at the end of a tiring workout, that bed would come in very handy.

A bedroom with personality

Viscountess Emma Weymouth is not one to travel for an Instagrammable dressing room mirror – she made one herself. Yes that’s right, the Viscountess sat on the floor sewing this floral cornucopia together to drape around her mirror. She can bake a perfect meringue, sew a flower frame and will soon be able to rumba like a professional – is there anything this women can’t do?

However, the personalisation doesn’t stop with the floral decoration. In one of the many bedrooms at Longleat, Emma has displayed these sweet personalised pillows with her son’s names on. A gift from their Godfather purchased from Hill House Home, they are stylish and simple, perfect for matching any room in this opulent house.

Living room

This doesn’t look quite like the living room we’re used to cramming our family into after a Sunday roast. However I’m not sure our family get-togethers are quite like those in the Weymouth household.

Secret passageway

Fingers crossed this becomes the next big thing in homes!

Everyday’s a safari

It really is for Lady Weymouth when she is staying at Longleat. The property is home to the first safari park of its kind outside Africa. It has been open to the public since 1966 and is home to rhinos, giraffes, sea lions, hippos, tigers and, more recently, koalas.

What is your favourite part of the Viscountess Emma Weymouth’s stunning home?