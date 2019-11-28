Looking for an alternative Christmas tree this year? We have found just the thing… these totally tremendous rosemary trees at Waitrose.

‘Our Rosemary Christmas Trees aren’t just for decoration,’ says Waitrose Horticulture Buyer Oliver O’Mara. ‘ The rosemary tree’s leaves can be used to flavour dishes over the holidays and then be planted outside when Christmas is over – so nothing goes to waste.’

Herb-loving chefs rejoice! The adorable rosemary trees are available from this week, priced at £15.

The alternative Christmas trees proved a popular choice for environmentally conscious consumers last year – hence why it’s back. The multi-purpose, re-useable trees ticked all the boxes for festive foodies.

Their needle-like leaves make them the perfect alternative Christmas tree. You can even adorn them with decorations to make them look just like their larger traditional counterparts.

Rosemary trees are most obviously ideal for adding decoration to kitchens, on window sills or kitchen islands. But equally as sweet on dining tables as a Christmas table centrepiece – guests can even pick leaves to garnish their own plates.

Let’s not forget how fragrant this popular herb is, that’s a bonus wherever you choose to display your tree.

Whittled down from a choice of 80 different rosemary varieties, the trees are specially selected for Waitrose. Ensuring the perfect shape and colour to look like the festive favourite. All of the rosemary trees are homegrown here in the UK, in Chichester.

‘Our customers are passionate about shopping in a more sustainable way,’ explains Oliver. ‘ Seeking out products that are kind to the environment and that help them to reduce their own waste, especially at Christmas.’

Rosemary is a favoured garnish of choice for Christmas cooks, making it into the top three best selling fresh herbs. Waitrose reports increased sales of up to 200 per cent, over the festive season compared to the rest of the year.

But this is the tree that keeps on giving, because rosemary is not just for Christmas after all.

The sweet trees are a great find for shoppers looking to embrace more environmentally friendly Christmas decorations.

Happy seasoning all year round.