Throughout the early Noughties, property and interior gurus Colin and Justin seemed to be a constant fixture on our TVs. The Scottish interior decorators were the power couple of interior shows – sorry Phil and Kirstie.

They worked on the Million Pound Property Experiment, presented How Not to Decorate and were even contestants on series 9 of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here!

But whatever happened to the stylish pair? We did a little investigating to find out where our favourite TV interior decorators are now.

1. They moved to Canada

Following their success in the UK, Colin and Justin headed across the pond to present Home Heist and Great Canadian Cottages. They’re now regulars on Canadian TV and split the time living between Toronto and Glasgow.

2. They’ve written a new book

Earlier this month they announced their fourth book will be published in October 2020, following on from their earlier books: Million Pound Property Experiment, How Not to Decorate and The Home Heist Style Guide.

3. They are doing up a house in Longbeach

The pair are renovating a beach house in Ontario, Canada. You can follow the entire project – step by step – on their dedicated Instagram page. Prepare to be greeted with shots of the duo Hoovering and putting down flooring.

4. You can catch their column in The Toronto Sun

Colin and Justin write a weekly décor column in a newspaper available across Canada. If you’re in Canada and fancy swatting up on ideas for an outdoor living room or a home facelift (the interior kind) grab a copy.

5. They have recently launched a new TV series in Australia

The couple has continued to expand their TV success beyond the UK. In July their brand new series ‘Great Escapes with Colin and Justin’ was launched on Australian TV. The show follows the pair as they explore the North American wilderness and discover the lengths people will go to to create their perfect city escape.

6. They brought out a shortbread range

Staying true to there Scottish roots, they have their own shortbread range available in Home Sense Canada.

7. They’ve just adopted an adorable grey kitten!

In July the pair picked up an adorable little grey kitten called Brutus Small to join their silky black adult cat Beamer. How cute are these two?!

Do you think it’s time that Colin and Justin made a comeback to UK TV? As long as they bring the kittens, we think so.