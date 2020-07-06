We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With most of us spending more time at home during lockdown, whether home-working, home-schooling or both, it’s more important than ever to get organised. That means many of us have used the extra time to clear out wardrobes, kitchen drawers, bathroom cabinets and more

After all, it feels great to de-clutter – energising, uplifting and just, more in control. But what to do with the mountain of stuff we’ve outgrown or gone off?

Most charity shops have only just opened their doors again and some are filled to the brim and unable to take donations. There are also certain items they are unable to accept, even in normal times.

What will charity shops not accept?

These are items you generally cannot donate to charity shops…

Identifiable school uniforms

Inflatable toys for water

Car seats

Prams/Pushchairs/Buggies

Cots and mattresses

High chairs/Booster seats/Child safety gates

Soft toys without the CE label

Used pillows and duvets (although pillow cases and mattress covers may be accepted)

Cushions/Cushion covers

Furniture covers without fire safety labels

Computers

Electric blankets

Power tools without instructions

Electric showers

Sunbeds and tanning equipment

Waste disposal units

Gaming machines

White goods e.g. Tumble dryers, Washing machines, Washer dryers/Refrigerators.

Heating and cooking equipment that use gas or oil

Knives/Scissors

Safety helmets/Safety harnesses

Cycle helmets

Life jackets/Buoyancy aids

What can I donate to charity shops?

Clothing

Knitted items and blankets

Shoes and bags

Accessories and jewellery

Books

CDs and DVDs (that aren’t home recorded)

Homeware, such as ornaments, china, kitchenware and photo frames

Children’s toys and games (with a CE label if it’s a soft toy)

Bric-a-brac

Paintings

What about unusual items?

More unusual items such as sports equipment, musical instruments and home furnishings may also be welcomed – but it’s best to call your local shop to check.

Some items, such as bicycles, furniture that has fire safety labels and mobile phones may also be accepted depending on their condition and the shop in question.

What should I do with items I can’t donate?

Throwing perfectly good things away is unthinkable for most of us. But waiting for stuff to sell on Ebay or Facebook Marketplace can take a while, so what else can we do with it?

Through these challenging times, Britain has been united in a growing sense of community that’s stronger than ever. As a result, the sharing economy is booming, as generous Brits rally together to help those around them.

Best known for reducing food waste, sharing app OLIO has recently seen an influx of listings for household goods and has seen a 213% increase in non-food items being shared for free amongst its 2 million members over the last eight weeks.

Tessa Clarke, OLIO co-founder, explains… ‘We have seen a huge increase in users of the app sharing bits from around the home in recent months. Spending more time indoors has encouraged many to sort through their belongings and clear out anything no longer of use.’

‘“The charity shops have reopened recently and it’s obviously great to support them, but they can’t take some items such as buggies, cushions, kitchenware and electrical appliances. In sharing these on OLIO, these items can be passed on to those in the local community.’

Video Of The Week

‘This allows people to not only tidy up their homes, but also brings neighbours together to reduce waste.’

To share on OLIO, users simply snap a picture of their items and add them to OLIO. Neighbours then receive customised alerts and can request anything that takes their fancy. Pickup is arranged via private messaging within the app, and often takes place the same day.

Right, time to get decluttering!