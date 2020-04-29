We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wickes has announced that it will be re-opening six of its stores to the public this week.

The home improvement retailer has decided to re-open six of its stores in Pudsey, Cheltenham, Preston, Sevenoaks, Cricklewood and Hailsham. The stores will be implementing new social distancing measures to keep colleagues and customers safe.

Wickes to re-open six stores

The measures will be similar to those currently used by other essential retailers such as supermarkets. Each store will limit the number of customers allowed in the shop at any one time. There will also be clear signs and floor markers to make sure customers keep two metres apart.

The stores have installed perspex screens at the tills and service stations. Staff on the shop floor will be using PPE. Customers will also be able to use sanitising stations in store.

As a further precaution, stores will only accept card and contactless payments. Opening hours have also been reduced.

The stores will operate between 7 am and 6 pm during weekdays and Saturdays. On Sunday they will be open from 10 am to 4 pm.

Despite being deemed an essential retailer, Wickes chose to close its stores in March following the Government’s social distancing guidelines.They continued to operate via its online platform.

However, the increase in demand for DIY supplies during lockdown has caused delayed delivery times. We’ve regularly waited for fifteen minutes in a virtual queue before being able to access the website.

During the trial re-opening, The website will continue to remain open for customers who will be able to Click & Collect or receive home deliveries across the country.

While the six stores will largely function as normal, several services will not be available during this trial period. Services such as timber cutting and paint mixing have been put on hold. While showroom kitchen and bathroom design appointments will only be available to customers virtually.

The re-opening is currently just a trial run, and there hasn’t been an indication when other stores might be opened.

‘Safety is always at the heart of our business, and we are reviewing what is required for our stores to open safely, for both customers and colleagues. We will provide an update on any operational changes as soon as we are in a position to do so,’ says Wickes.

Stores will reopen on Thursday 30th April.