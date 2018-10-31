Looking for a quirky home? Check out this former windmill for sale

Once a working windmill, now a unique and fascinating family home

Welcome to Smock Tower Hill, the family home with a difference. The Grade II-listed property was former a Windmill – unusually one of two mills in the same village. It’s understood to have last been in working order in the 1920’s, but dates back from the early 19th Century.

Once the sails stopped turning the windmill was converted into the characterful Cambridge home it is today.

The four bedroom house comprises three lozenge shaped weather-boarded and tiled octagonal pods, with glazed corridors connecting them to the original windmill structure.

Fancy living in a windmill?

From the outside the wow factor of the former windmill still has great presence. The top floors of the converted tower offer panoramic views over lush surrounding countryside.

The original sails have been replaced, but are now purely ornamental. The fantail is accessible from the upper floors.

The entrance hall in the main structure of the tower retains plenty of period charm, with exposed beams.

To the right of the reception hall is the kitchen – fitted with new modern white fitted units and a wood-effect worktop, along with silver Fisherman pendant lights.

The quirky octagonal living room overlooks the larger part of the garden. With two sets of French doors providing a connection to the outside space.

Two of the bedrooms reside on the ground floor in the main pod. While the other two live in the original tower structure.

The thoroughly renovated bathroom is the most modern of the rooms. A uniformed floor and wall tiles provides a clean contemporary look. A large walk-in shower and modern free-standing bath adds to the feel.

This wonderful windmill is on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £675, 000.

Does the idea of living in this characterful property put the wind in your sails?