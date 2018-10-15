Who knew a disused water tower could make such an attractive place to live?

This quirky home is a Grade II-listed converted water tower residing in Plymouth, Devon. The property has been expertly converted since its former days as a humble water tower. As it stands today the converted tower makes a unique and vibrant home, full of character.

Beautifully presented throughout the converted water tower comprises five bedrooms, two receptions rooms, a quirky viewing turret and beautifully landscaped gardens.

Exterior

The impressive structure is reminiscent of the original water tower. The tall tower elevates this quirky family home to new heights

Kitchen

The kitchen is a great example of contemporary design integrated into a period living space. The exposed structural beams add a touch of period charm. Sleek black high-gloss units create a thoroughly modern vibe.

On the opposite side of the generous kitchen space sits a dining area. The open-plan layout is ideal for busy family life and general entertaining.

Living room

The living room features a stunning glass vaulted ceiling. This modern architectural aspect helps to really open up the space, flooding the room with natural light.

One wall is made entirely of bespoke book shelves, creating a quaint library feel.

The traditional furnishings are sympathetic to the period roots of the house. Modern aspects, such as the glass staircase and vaulted glass ceiling reminds you of the refurbishments.

Bedrooms

The bedrooms, situated in the turret, are the quirkiest rooms in the house – accentuating the hexagonal design. The exposed stone walls feature charming porthole windows.

The rooms are spacious enough for double beds. The hexagonal accommodation does require thoughtful furniture placing to make the space work.

Gardens

The tower boasts a viewing turret on the fifth floor. It’s from here you can enjoy 360 degree views overlooking the landscaped gardens below, the surrounding city and out to sea.

This unique house is currently in the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £595,000

Could you see yourself living the high life in a converted water tower?