With only nine days to go until the big day, it’s time to start thinking about how best to dress the table. This Morning were on hand earlier to help us craft a Christmas scene to host in style.

‘Do you like dressing your table up for Christmas?’ Eamonn asks, with Ruth very quickly jumping in to say, ‘I do, I love it!’. In the spirit of decorating the loveable couple are joined by This Morning’s resident craft and style expert Georgina Burnett, from The Home Genie to help create a magnificent Christmas table.

Included on Georgina’s styled table is an interesting wine glass centrepiece for the table – already dividing opinion here at HQ. Also a tree-shaped folded napkin.

Wine glass centrepiece on This Morning

‘That thing in the middle is what we’re talking about,’ says Ruth, of the wine glass creation. We say creation, it is merely a cluster of upturned wine glasses with candles on top.

‘It’s one of the most simple centrepieces you could actually create,’ remarks Georgina. ‘So it’s essentially three win glasses?’ asks Ruth. ‘Yeah exactly,’ is Georgina’s response.

The stylish expert goes on to explain all you need is a ‘sturdy’ wine glass, as Ruth points out. then something to go inside the glass, on the show they used cake topper decorations stuck to a piece of card – the same size as the rim of the glass. Turn it upside down, add some faux snow if desired, then pop a candle on top.

Georgina’s top tip, ‘melt the bottom of the candle so it sticks to the glass, to keep it nice and sturdy.’

What are you thoughts? Ingenious or not?

Here’s an example of the wine glass table decoration, that it appears is having a moment?! The Simple upturned wine glasses creates a snow globe-effect for whatever you choose to pop inside. From foliage to tree decorations anything goes, permitted it fits of course.

Folded tree napkin

‘Start off with a square’ guides Georgina, ‘peel back each layer, about one cm from the point. So they are slightly lower down, with each layer.’ Tip: it does help if you have better quality napkins, and you might want to iron the folds in place.

‘Turn it over, so the flat bit is at the top. Take the right-hand side and fold it over to the other side (across the back).’ Do the same with the other side until you have the tree shape, with the point at the top.

‘Fold the top bit back. The other bit they curl in and underneath the top bit’.

When Eamonn ask, ‘Excuse me, why are we doing all this?’ Ruth retorts back,’ Look how lovely it looks!’ Enough said. We know who will be folding the napkins and dressing the table at Ruth & Eamonn’s this Christmas.