A statement bathroom can be the making of any home. And whether you love a shower or a soak, choosing an on-trend bathroom suite and matching accessories ensures you’ll be able to freshen up in style.

And now new research from Fragrance Direct has revealed the bathrooms around the globe that have taken Instagram by storm, scrolling through over 40,000 posts over a two month period to find the restaurants across the world who’ve cleaned up when it comes to tagging pictures of their bathrooms.

Here are the top ten:

1. Sketch

This 18th-century townhouse has been transformed into one of Mayfair’s most iconic venues with amazing food, drinks, art, music and more complemented by some thoroughly contemporary interiors. We love the spaceship feel of the above bathroom. The coloured glass ceiling tiles are also a welcome contrast from the stark white scheme.

2. Annabel’s

Mayfair magic strikes again at this popular nightclub. We hardly know where to start when it comes to this OTT bathroom design. From the faux rose adorned ceiling to the Art Deco-style bathroom mirrors and the rose quartz effect scalloped sinks, this bathroom is a destination in and of itself.

3. Sexy Fish

This swish restaurant and bar also has its home in Mayfair and is known as for its amazing artwork including aquatic-themed Damien Hirst sculptures. The bathroom area offers a more subtle style experience, playing on variations of marble to create a calming environ.

4. The Ned

This hotel and members-only club offers more than a nod to 1920s Art Deco chic. Classic black-and-white checkered bathroom flooring, meets a stunning three-person velvet kissing seat in burnt orange, for a luxe bathroom experience that flushes away the competition.

5. The Ritz

Nothing says quintessential London quite like The Ritz. First opened in 1906 this 5-star, Grade II listed hotel has been delighting the great and good ever since. And this perfect pink powder room is no exception.

6. Locals Only

Each cubicle in this popular Toronto bar has a themed wallpaper, and the future-forward take on the classic Chanel symbol in iconic shades of black and pink is certainly worth a choice snap.

7. The Royal Palms

This oh-so-cool shuffleboard club in New York has jumped on the Flamingo bandwagon in a big way. The simple metro tiles taking up the second half of wall space temper this bold design.

8. The Mandrake Hotel

This boutique hotel in Fitzrovia could have one of the most elegant bathrooms ever. White, barrel-like basins, and gold metal tubes will make visitors feel like they’ve just stepped into a Bond movie.

9. Tattu

This contemporary Chinese restaurant has kept things understated in its bathroom space, but there are still small details to admire. With it’s curved edges and unusual design, the wall mounted hand dryer is bound to have an Instagram following all of its own.

10. House of Yes

Last, but certainly not least, is New York nightclub House of Yes. Each cubicle takes on a different theme, and the above is all about coloured gemstones and disco vibes.

Which is your favourite bathroom from the list?