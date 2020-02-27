The worst cities to rent in the UK revealed – is your city on the list?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are currently renting in Luton, you might want to consider a change of address. New research has declared it one of the worst cities to rent in the UK.

When it comes to finding somewhere to rent it isn’t just rent prices that can make or break a city for you. New research, commissioned by Insulation Express, has looked into a number of factors to reveal the best and worst cities to rent in.

The study examined the average salary spent on rent, tenant evictions, private rented properties rate, annual rental price rises, unemployment and crime rate.

Luton claimed the title as the worst city to rent in the UK. Just outside of London, it was found to have the highest number of private tenant evictions. The average person was also found to be paying out 41 per cent of their salary on rent.

Leicester and Reading came in second and third place. However, Manchester, which came in fourth place was found to have the highest crime rate and joint second-highest unemployment rate.

Worst cities to rent in the UK

City Percentage of income spent on rent Eviction rate Private rented properties rate Annual Rental Price Rise Unemployment rate Crime rate 1. Luton 41.1 22.3 65 1.5 3.3 85.3 2. Leicester 33.1 13.5 51 2.1 3.9 85.5 3. Reading 49 12.6 51.3 1.4 3.3 68.7 4. Manchester 34.2 20.3 123.2 1.2 4.2 164.1 5. Newport 23.3 22.1 13.3 1.2 3 98.6 5. Nottingham 30.4 11.7 36.1 1.9 3.9 94.2 5. Belfast 31.2 N/A 86 2.2 2.3 144.33 6. Preston 26.6 12 34.6 1.2 4.2 102.3 7. Wolverhampton 26.1 16.7 51.5 1.3 4.5 89.9 7. Northampton 35.4 21.1 74.3 2.1 3.7 81.9

Overall, Plymouth claimed the crown as the best city for renters. Not only were renters in the city paying out less than a third of their salary on rent, but it had the lowest unemployment rate and crime rate.

Edinburgh closely followed Plymouth as the best city for renters. The Scottish capital was revealed to have a bounty of private rented properties to choose from. Although those living in Edinburgh are shelling out a pretty penny of rent, spending 39 per cent of their income, it had one of the lowest rent price increases.

Best cities to rent in the UK

City Per cent of Income spent on rent Eviction rate Private rented properties rate Annual rental price rise Unemployment rate Crime rate 1. Plymouth 32.0 8.8 80.4 1.9 2.8 59.4 2. Edinburgh 38.9 5.7 133.3 0.6 3.8 60.4 3. Cardiff 36.2 7.2 70 1.2 3 84.7 4. Glasgow 30.6 N/A 98 0.6 3.8 71.7 4. Southhampton 36.6 11.1 90.5 1.4 3.1 80.5 5. Leeds 32.9 5.1 126.4 1.9 4.3 127.3 5. Swansea 38.8 2.2 63.6 1.2 3 84.7 6. London 64.2 0.5 148.9 1.2 4.3 102.4 7. Derby 22 17.1 62.6 2.1 3.9 67.1 7. Newcastle upon Tyne 27.8 12.1 106.2 0.5 6.2 104.2

Rental properties in the Scottish city increased by just 0.6 per cent in the last year. It also had a low crime rate with only 60 crimes recorded per 1,000 people.

Did your city land on the worst or best renter-friendly cities list?