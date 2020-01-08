There are a lot of things you might put off while renting. However, a proposed new tenancy agreement over renting a property with pets means owning a dog or cat is one thing you won’t have to put off until you buy.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has called on landlords to make it easier for tenants renting a property with pets. The good news for would-be pet lovers came as he announced an overhaul of the model tenancy contracts.

Renting a property with pets made easier

Renting a property with pets is notoriously tricky. Currently, only 7 per cent of landlords will advertise a property as suitable for pets. The Housing Secretary has announced changes to the model tenancy contracts that would encourage more landlords to accept tenants with well-behaved pets.

The government’s model tenancy contract for renters is often used as the basis of the lease agreement with tenants. Landlords are not legally bound to use the newly revised contract.

However, it is hoped that the revision of the lease to remove restrictions on pets will encourage landlords to cater to responsible pet owners.

The emphasis is on owners of well-behaved pets. Just as most landlords won’t allow tenants to burn candles or use blu-tac, the last thing they want is a naughty puppy chewing though doors.

‘Pets bring a huge amount of joy and comfort to people’s lives, helping their owner’s through difficult times and improving their mental and physical wellbeing,’ says Robert Jenrick. ‘So, it’s a shame that thousands of animal-loving tenants and their children can’t experience this because they rent their homes instead of owning property.’

‘I’m overhauling our model tenancy contract to encourage more landlords to consider opening their doors to responsible pet owners. And we will be listening to tenants and landlords to see what more we can do to tackle this issue in a way that is fair to both,’ the Housing Secretary explained.

If you are still struggling to find a property to rent with a pet a reference from a previous landlord of your pets good behaviour will also go a long way when reassuring a reluctant landlord. Better yet, introduce them to your furry friend. Surely, they won’t be able to resist that adorable fuzzy face?