The front door is the threshold into your home. It’s the place you return to day after day, and the first impression people get of your home.

In recent years, greys, blacks and greens have proven to be the most popular front door colours. An interior designer tells us that the worst possible colour for the front door is white. So if you’re currently considering new front door ideas, keep reading.

The worst colour to paint your front door

Caroline Campbell is Head of Interiors at Tonik Associates.’The worst colour for a front door has to be no colour at all,’ says Caroline.

‘What’s worse than a white front door, it’s such a wasted opportunity! The front door is one of the most important aspects of your home,’ Caroline continues.

As we said, it’s the first thing people see, and the entrance to your inner sanctuary. ‘So why not stand out from the crowd?’ she asks.

‘Make a statement with your front door; add colour, textures, handles, numbers and knockers. White is boring and obvious, be bold and brave with your front door,’ Caroline adds. We hear you, Caroline.

Our homes should make us smile, bring our shoulders down from our ears and make us feel we can be our unfiltered selves. If white does that for you, then go for it.

Ronseal, on the other hand, says that a fresh lick of white paint is a smart move. It can increase the value of your home by around £3,400.

‘It seems most people opt for grey and black doors,’ Rachael Meadowcroft from Ronseal comments. However, Rachael says that a blue front door is the best way to boost your home’s value, with an average increase of £4,000 according to a survey by Sell House Fast.

Who knew this quick DIY and decorating job that can be done in a day could make such a big difference? Creative Director at Dulux, Marianne Shillingford has some predictions when it comes to front door colour trends for Spring 2022.

‘Spring has a smile on its face and doors painted in spring shades put a smile on the face of your house. Colours like petal pinks, soft organic greens and pale sky blues are what the best-dressed doors are wearing this spring,’ says Marianne.

No idea how to paint a front door? We’ve got you covered with our guide.