Like the idea of a period property but also love modern style? Well, this Wye Valley cottage is proof that a modern and traditional mix can equal perfection.

Straddling the border between England and Wales, Barberry Old Farm is an enchanting house full of character and charm. The current owners have renovated it beautifully, blending its traditional good looks with modern features and smart technology.

Barberry Old Farm exterior

Sitting in an elevated position within the most stunning surroundings, the cottage is set over two floors and boasts expansive views over the rolling countryside. It looks like a magical place for children to grow up, doesn’t it, with all that space to play.

Kitchen

Step inside and you’ll find a light-filled kitchen with bespoke cabinetry and room for a sweet breakfast table. What grabs your attention first? Is it the inglenook fireplace with its range cooker, or maybe it’s the double Belfast sink, original flag-stone floor or oak beams? For us, it’s the exposed pipework that works a treat with the hanging copper pans, but they’re all genius kitchen ideas.

You’ll also find a useful utility room with an integrated cooker accessed off of the hall, so all bases are covered.

Dining room

The dining room is open plan with the living area and benefits from two fireplaces with exposed stone surrounds, so you can stay wonderfully warm during the winter.

We love all the little vintage touches everywhere and because the decor has been kept very simple, it keeps the rooms from feeling overly cluttered.

During the summer, French doors open out to a terrace from where you can enjoy the views and you can really get a sense of how light and airy the interior feels.

Hallway

Sometimes the best hallway ideas, are the simple ones. We had to show you this sweet hallway area at the bottom of the stairs, complete with a dresser full of china and curtains to block off the entrance and any draughts. Wonky walls are all part of this property’s charm!

Living room

Snuggling up in this living room must be a dream, with that wood-burning stove taking the place of the usual TV. Neutral-coloured walls complement the original stone and we bet it’s super-cosy here in the evenings, especially during the colder months.

Garden

Follow the steps down to the lawn and you’ll find pretty flowerbeds and enchanting woodland, which we’re told has a carpet of daffodils and bluebells in the spring. The garden also has a handy outbuilding, shed, allotment and another seating area amongst the trees. Oh, and did we mention there’s a garden bar?

Barberry Old Farm is up for sale with Strutt & Parker at £625,000. What do you think – has it taken your fancy?