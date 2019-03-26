The Lakeland kitchen gadget Kirstie Allsopp swears by is flying off the shelves – and it’s under £30!

Today’s kitchens are packed full with gadgets designed to do everything from making soup in seconds to regulating the temperature of our perishable goods. But while some of these nifty devices are teaming with a whole host of tech, others achieve amazing results with minimal design.

And one such product that fits into the latter category is the Zyliss Easy Pull Manual Food Processor. It seems that the Location, Location, Location presenter is all about rotation, rotation, rotation! Yes, Kirstie Allsopp raved about this multi-functioning product in a recent Tweet, and many social media users rushed to agree with the star.

One gushed: ‘I agree Kirstie, it’s amazing. I saw a demo for it at my local garden centre at Christmas & bought one. It was brilliant. Went back the next day to buy another one for my daughter. It makes homemade pesto & salsa in literally seconds, chops everything, inc nuts.’

While another simply stated: ‘It is the best kitchen gadget ever. Had mine for over a year.’

A third was inspired to grab their shopping bags and head for the door, writing: ‘Wow, if this works I’m on my way to Lakeland. Hopefully, no more mascara streaked cheeks from crying if use this gadget to chop onions!’

The Zyliss Easy Pull Manual Food Processor has an average 5 star rating on the Lakeland website and is priced at just £24.99. It promises to make ‘chopping, mixing, puréeing or blending fruit, nuts, herbs’ a breeze, features a dishwasher-friendly bowl and blades and also comes with a 5-year manufacturer’s guarantee.

Commenting a Lakeland spokesperson said: ‘At Lakeland we’re always looking for those little ‘wow’ products that make life just that little bit easier and the Zyliss Easy-Pull does exactly that! Lakeland’s customers certainly agree, with sales up by 53 per cent in February compared to the previous month, and the product continuing to be popular with customer’s right across the country.

‘Just a few pulls of the handle and chopping/dicing is complete almost instantly!’

And for the eco-conscious among us, the good news is that this gadget uses nothing but good old-fashioned elbow grease to power it. Yet somehow it still ‘creates results as precise as an electric chopper’.

We’ve got visions of channelling our inner chef and whipping up chunky salsas, cauliflower purees and more, to give our meals that extra pizzazz.

Who’s ready to snap one up?