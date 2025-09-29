Home decorator and content creator Grace H is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design, mixing vintage pieces with new and making personality-filled spaces. See the rest of her articles here.

The interior design world loves to tell us our bedrooms should be a "sanctuary” - a calm, restful escape. We see this vision everywhere: natural linen sheets, botanical prints in beech wood frames and tranquil palettes of cream, clay, and green litter the internet. It's beautiful, but what if you're a lover of bold colour, playful prints, and fun patterns? How do you infuse your personality into your space without sacrificing that peaceful feeling?

Every other room in my home is a celebration of all things colour. So, when it came to our spare bedroom makeover, I had one clear goal: to create a space that felt warm and inviting, while still allowing me to play with colour and pattern. I also knew that I wanted to add some bespoke elements to elevate the design.

Admittedly, telling people my chosen palette is red, yellow and blue doesn't exactly conjure images of a restful sanctuary, does it? The combination might make you think of a child's playroom, but I think it works and here’s why…

(Image credit: Grace H)

The golden yellow that drenches over the walls, ceiling, and woodwork creates a warm and cosy feeling, like a wraparound hug. To balance it out, I added a bold bronze-red to the cabinets. It's a playful contrast that keeps things feeling fresh and modern. You don't have to use red, but adding some kind of contrast is an easy way to make a space feel more interesting. Worried that colour drenching will feel dated down the road? Don't! This trend looks like it's sticking around - and remember, it's only paint.

I knew a large-scale print was the way to go for the windows. Lately, I've had a total crush on gingham, so cloudy blue, made-to-measure curtains were the perfect choice. Curtains and blinds are a great place to introduce pattern in a bedroom. It's tempting to play it safe in case you change your mind, but my advice? Just go for it. I love that quote from Sophia Loren: 'It's better to explore life and make mistakes than to play it safe. Mistakes are part of the dues one pays for a full life.' I think that's perfect advice for interiors, too.

I've only recently started dipping my toe into buying bespoke pieces and I'm officially hooked! Pricey, yes, but worth it if you can. The biggest perk is that you're not stuck with just a few colour options - the world is your oyster! You can also find some great tutorials online if you're into DIY. I'll admit, I don't have the patience (or skill, to be honest), but hey, we all have our own strengths.

(Image credit: Grace H)

If you want to go bespoke and add some pattern, a headboard is the perfect place to start. Yes, you can find some nice ones off the shelf, but they're mostly plain and, for some reason, always velvet (why is that?!). Knowing I wanted a subtle pattern, I decided to commission my own. My mum would say I've got 'ideas above my station' and I can't even argue with her on that one.

A good rule of thumb is to choose a plain headboard with patterned wallpaper and a patterned one with painted walls, but don't feel restricted. If you want to live out your maximalist fantasies, go for pattern on pattern! You can also never go wrong with a stripe on a headboard in my eyes. I see stripes as an elevated neutral; they work beautifully with other prints while still feeling timeless. While I would have normally chosen a stripe, I had already fallen hard for a bold red striped bed skirt and wanted to mix patterns instead. The idea of a bed skirt took a little bit of convincing for my partner, but I'll cram pattern and fabric into any space I can, and now he loves it. Or maybe he just loves that you can no longer see the clutter under the bed - either way, I'll take the win!

With the bed skirt of my dreams in place (it just sits under the mattress on top of the divan bed base), I added crisp white bedding (always linen for that fuss-free look), some contrasting yet textured cushions, and a show-stopping patchwork throw (both practical and pretty). The result? A bed that looks layered and feels even better. It practically whispers, 'Come on in and let the world melt away' - and isn’t that exactly how a bedroom should feel?

(Image credit: Grace H)

To create a sense of balance, I kept the lighting and rug simple. For the lighting, a white globe shade casts a beautiful, warm glow, while pleated, neutral lampshades with a red ric-rac trim add a charming detail without distracting from the overall scheme. The Moroccan rug feels cosy underfoot, and even though it's plain, it adds a great new texture to the space (tip: always go bigger than you think with rugs!). These simple elements don't compete with all the colour in the room; they give your eyes a much-needed place to rest.

And there you have it: a colourful, personality-filled room that still feels restful, just not in the traditional sense of the word.