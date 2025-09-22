I knew nothing about growing flowers, but what I've learned in the last four years makes my home so much prettier to live in

Screen printer Hannah Carvell is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design for a creative family to live in. See the rest of her articles here.

I always dreamed that when I was a proper grown-up, I’d have fresh flowers in every room – ideally delivered weekly in beautiful seasonal bunches. In reality, I’ve mostly treated myself to the odd bunch of daffodils, or supermarket peonies if I’m feeling indulgent.

That changed a few years ago when I spotted an Instagram post from Jacqueline Mercer (@tinyandthehouse). At the time, she was growing dahlias in her modest London garden. One image stopped me in my tracks: armfuls of orange pompom blooms spilling into her kitchen sink. So stylish! I decided then and there I’d grow my own.

My first attempt – tubers bought too late from eBay – was a flop. But I persisted. Now, in my fourth year, I’m still learning, but have never got over the novelty of stepping outside and cutting a glorious bunch of dahlias for the house. They take effort – pots, pinching out, feeding, and storing tubers through winter – but the reward is vases bursting with colour from June until October.

The Joy of Bringing the Outside In

(Image credit: Hannah Carvell)

Flowers bring more than beauty indoors. Roses and sweet peas scent the home better than any diffuser. Hydrangeas are trending – especially ‘Annabelle’ – and even a single stem looks dramatic. Instagram gardeners like @anya_thegarden_fairy make it look effortless; I’m still coaxing mine into bloom, while dreaming of her lavender hedges.

Beyond flowers, greenery is underrated. At Christmas, I filled a vase with bay branches – chic, fragrant, and useful for cooking. In spring, armfuls of cow parsley, buttercups, and bluebells signal the turning season. Designer Sean Pritchard (@sean_anthony_pritchard) has perfected this “outside in” approach – even arranging cabbages and Brussels sprouts artfully in vintage vessels.

(Image credit: Hannah Carvell)

To think I used to go clubbing and now I am reading blogs on how best to grow a bed of zinnias and propagate a lavender hedge. For me, flowers also justify another obsession: collecting vintage jugs and vases. Car boot sales, charity shops, antiques fairs – I can’t resist colourful chipped pottery or glass. When I fill them with fresh blooms, they feel like treasures on display.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Hannah Carvell)

Growing and displaying flowers has become one of my most rewarding hobbies. These days I spend more time scrolling seed catalogues than dance floors, and I wouldn’t change a thing. My autumn birthday wishlist? A sack of daffodil bulbs and a new pair of wellies. Perfect.