'I want to believe it is magic' – Vicky Pattison reveals the £4.99 cleaning buy she swears by to keep her Scandi-style home and walls scruff-free
Once you try them, you'll never go back
If you’ve ever sat and wondered how a celebrity keeps their home clean, wonder no more, as Vicky Pattison has revealed that she swears by magic erasers (£4.99 at Amazon) to keep her home spotless.
Recently, the famous Geordie sat down with me to talk about her partnership with Dyson, and inevitably, it wasn’t long before we got onto the topic of the best cleaning products, with Vicky stating magic erasers were her go-to.
Famous or not, we all have to clean our houses, and magic erasers are marvels at everything from getting rid of scratch marks on a wall to removing stains from your toilet. Multi-purpose and affordable, I'm in complete agreement with Vicky on what a game-changer they are.
‘You know the little magic sponges?’ Vicky said. ‘I’m a huge fan of those, and maybe I’m pretty late to the party.’
‘I like a Scandi-chic vibe mixed with a farmhouse feel, and I want it to feel warm and inviting and lived in - but mate, we’ve got two dogs, and I’m a whirlwind, so I could never be one of these like aesthetic people, our home is lived in, and I love that.
‘But we have gone for white walls, so if there are any marks on the wall, they should show up so much,' she explained.
'Someone on Instagram recommended I get those magic sponges. I don’t know how they work, and quite frankly, I don’t think I want to know because I want to believe it is magic. I’m obsessed with them.’
Not to burst Vicky’s bubble, but magic erasers are unfortunately not magic. They are mildly abrasive, acting similarly to sandpaper, when used with water. This allows it to break down stains, as well as lift and trap dirt.
Because of this, you can use them on soap scum, kitchen grease, scuff marks, staining, and even mould and mildew, making this one of the best cleaning products for under £10.
However, due to the sponge’s abrasive nature, you should avoid using them on polished or varnished surfaces and furniture, kitchen cabinets, delicate materials or cookware, as the sponge can damage the surface.
If you’ve opted for a Scandi-style home with lots of white finishes, like Vicky, keeping a few magic erasers in your cleaning caddy is essential if you need to remove scuff marks and staining quickly.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!