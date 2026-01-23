Calling all William Morris lovers! The iconic brand has launched a limited edition cleaning collection, and it’s perfect for those of us who love to keep our homes sparkling clean with beautiful products.

It’s no secret that William Morris’ work has been taking our homes by storm over the last few years. Last year, the design house collaborated with some of the biggest and best high street names in British interiors, like Dunelm, Habitat and M&S, to name a few.

But now, William Morris At Home has made a bold move into the world of cleaning products , launching the Love Your Home Collection this morning, in collaboration with eco cleaning powerhouse, Purdy & Figg.

Inspired by both Purdy & Figg’s refreshing approach to cleaning, and William Morris’ beautiful designs, this collaboration transforms housework from a boring chore to an effortless joy. And the launch couldn’t have come at a better time, as we are all starting to gear up towards the season of spring cleaning .

The collection includes three enticing scents to keep your home smelling fresh and looking clean. Two of the fragrances – Rose & Violet, and Patchouli & Cedarwood – are tried and tested favourites from Purdy & Figg. While the third – Bay & Berry – is exclusive to this collection, drawing inspiration from the gardens of William Morris’ estate on Kelmscott Manor.

(Image credit: William Morris At Home x Purdy & Figg)

But that’s not all. The collection also includes a collector’s bottle, adorned with delicate motifs from William Morris’ iconic print, Strawberry Thief. The gold engravings of the whimsical design elevate the collection with a luxe feel, honing in on the natural charm that first inspired Morris to create the design. It certainly helps cleaning feel chic.

And this isn’t the only time we’ve seen Strawberry Thief reimagined to fit the home. Dunelm’s cult snuggle chair and Habitat’s throw were among the brands who worked with Morris & Co last year to put their spin on the iconic design.

Not only is the collection beautiful, but it’s also a collaboration made in heaven. Purdy & Figg are known and loved for their fresh home fragrances and sustainable credentials. The brand uses natural ingredients and organic essential oils from ethical suppliers to bring its scents to life.

While William Morris At Home, a Morris brand created in collaboration with the not-for-profit William Morris Gallery, also aligns with these values. It uses recycled, FSC-certified, and soy-based materials for its products and packaging, reflecting William Morris’ deep passion for the environment.

It’s safe to say that this collection has pulled out all the stops, successfully transforming cleaning into an enjoyable practice that leaves a lasting impression. However, you’ll have to be quick if you want a chance to try the collection for yourself.

It's limited edition, and once it’s gone, it’s gone. Priced at just £19.99 for three fragrances, the collector’s bottle, cleaning cloth, and a showstopping box, I predict it will sell fast.

