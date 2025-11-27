It’s my job to test cleaning products – and these 12 under £12 impressed me the most this month
So many cleaning products landed on my desk this month, but these ones earned themselves permanent spots in my cleaning caddy
As Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor, the best part of my job is testing new and exciting cleaning products and tools. And while my postman definitely doesn’t enjoy the number of parcels that arrive on my doorstep every month, I love taking these cleaning innovations for a spin around my dedicated testing facility (aka my house!)
And while I have a soft spot for bigger cleaning tools like the best vacuum cleaners and the top-rated steam cleaners, I’m always on the lookout for newness to add to my list of the best cleaning products, too. These are the smaller - and much cheaper - everyday products we all need to use to leave kitchens, bathrooms, floors and everything in between sparkling and germ-free.
This month, I’ve had the pleasure of testing tonnes of new products, from multi-surface cleaners to stain removers, condensation-busting tools and even laundry scent boosters. After testing them all, I’ve whittled them down to the 12 products I think are really worth adding to your cleaning caddies. The best part? All of them are under £12 - and most are under £5!
My favourite cleaning products November 2025
I swear by these Seep eco-friendly cleaning cloths, which can absorb a whopping 15 times their own weight, and the brand’s latest limited-edition drop with The William Morris Society makes them both pretty and practical. Unfortunately, other products within the collection have already sold out, but you can still stock up on The William Morris Society x Seep Eco Cleaning Kit, now £30 at Seep, for some extra goodies.
Miniml is one of my favourite cleaning brands, and I always make sure I stock up on the Sorrento Lemon White Vinegar (now £2.20 at Miniml) as I genuinely use it every day. But this month I tried the brand’s gel toilet cleaner for the first time, and I was seriously impressed. Not only has the scent added a freshness to my bathroom, but it also leaves the bowl sparkling without having to use too much - and it’s completely non-toxic.
I’ve finally found the answer to hair-filled carpet. And after testing this carpet scraper earlier this month, I’ve been using it nonstop - and I couldn’t recommend it more. It’s incredibly easy to scrape along carpets and rugs, and it proves they’re way dirtier than they seem. If you have wool carpets, though, I’d suggest something a bit gentler like this Vileda Electrostatic Brush, £5.99 at Amazon.
Unfortunately, smelly drains are common in my house, and my shower drain can often get clogged with both pet and human hair going down the plug hole. And while they may not be flashy, these enzyme sticks worked a treat to resolve both problems. You use them once a month, and the natural enzymes work hard to digest fat, grease and soapy residue.
This is my first time trying Dew products, and I was torn between adding this one and the Dew Household Red Wine Stain Remover 65ml (£3.99 at Robert Dyas) to this list, as it really works and is ideal with Christmas around the corner. But as I live with someone who finds the strong smell of cleaning products to be quite overwhelming sometimes, I really appreciated the fragrance-free nature of this effective all-purpose cleaner.
These little tools don't look like much, but they've revolutionised how I clean my home this month. They're dual-ended, with a sponge on one end and a pick on the other, and they're perfect for cleaning awkward areas around the home that tend to be forgotten. I've been using them to clean around my hob dials, window tracks, and other hard-to-reach areas. They're also reusable!
I've always stuck to a very well-known brand when it comes to washing-up liquid, but this Method washing-up liquid has converted me. The pump-action bottle is easy to use, and although it doesn't produce as many bubbles as big-name alternatives, I've since realised that bubbles aren't a measure of cleaning power. This product works seriously hard to cut through grease, and it smells heavenly.
Technically, I've had this countertop vacuum for a few months now, but I've just bought another three for my family for Christmas - so I'm going to say that it still counts. After all, I use this handy gadget every single day as it's perfect for those crumbs that come out of the toaster, the coffee grounds that spill on your kitchen worktops, and even cleaning my laptop. I genuinely wouldn't be without it, and it's a bargain for under £10.
As I write this, I'm wearing a jumper that I've worn a few times since it was washed with Dr Beckmann's new scent boosters (alongside the Dr. Beckmann Quick Wash–Non Bio, £9.49 at Amazon) - and it still smells fresh. In fact, the brand claims that clothes will stay beautifully scented for up to six weeks. And as I try to avoid hot wash cycles at all costs, I also love the fact that it can be used in cold wash cycles.
While not technically a cleaning product, these disposable moisture absorbers have reduced how much time I have to spend wiping condensation from my windows - so I still had to include them. These are bestsellers on Amazon with almost 48,000 reviews, and I agree with happy customers raving about their effectiveness. I've been popping them on window sills around my house - and especially in my bathroom.
Although it's technically a bathroom cleaner, this Method Antibacterial Spray can be used elsewhere - and that's exactly what I've been doing. I've been using it in my kitchen, on my floors, and to give my sides and worktops a little refresh. It'll kill 99.9% of bacteria and is made from naturally derived, biodegradable ingredients, so you don't have to worry about adding any nasties to your home.
I already have a house full of Scrub Daddy Damp Dusters, £3 at Amazon, but I've recently been introduced to the brand's Power Paste - and I can't stop using it. It's very similar to The Pink Stuff in terms of its cleaning power, but is a great all-rounder for cleaning marks off walls, cleaning an oven (which is a must before Christmas) and cleaning blinds and shutters.
Honorable mentions
The next few products aren't under £12, but they still seriously impressed me this month - and I still think they're well worth the investment (especially as some are on sale for Black Friday).
I am the proud owner of Kärcher's most impressive window vacuum, and it's my pride and joy. Not only do I use it to remove the condensation from my windows each morning, but the many other uses for a window vacuum have meant that it's become an essential part of my cleaning routine.
I've recently written a whole article about why I love my Muddy Mat, and I highly recommend it to anyone wanting to keep their floors in ship-shape over the autumn and winter months. It's ideal for muddy shoes and paws, and can even be used as a bath mat.
Having one of the best vacuums on hand while cleaning is a must, and this corded Shark vacuum has convinced me to ditch my cordless for good this month. It's seriously powerful, and being able to vacuum my entire house without running out of battery is a game-changer. You can read my full review of it here.
So, there you have it! Those are my picks this month as Ideal Home's Cleaning Editor. Will you be trying any of these cheap cleaning products?
