Where to buy a shed — the best places to find wooden, metal and plastic sheds

With spring on the way, it's the perfect time to start thinking about this year's garden — and if you're wondering where to buy a shed from, you've come to the right place.

I'm Ideal Home's gardens editor, and I'm a firm believer that a shed should last years as a trusty part of your outdoor space. If you're thinking about installing a shed this year, I've researched the very best places to buy one to help you find the perfect model for your garden — there are plenty of garden shed ideas to choose from, after all.

My roundup of where to buy a shed from includes wooden, metal and plastic versions — the traditional walk-in kind, rather than tool storage models. Here's where to shop for a quality well-made shed with all the details and price points to be aware off.

Where to buy a shed quick list

Best places to buy a shed

FAQs

How much is a decent shed?

Gone are the days of spending hundreds and hundreds of pounds for a good quality shed — with plastic and metal options now readily available, you could nab a durable shed for as little as £190.

That said, sheds at such a low price point are rarely as high quality as more expensive models on the market — and if you're hoping to buy a wooden shed that stands the test of time, opting for a price point of £400 upwards is a safe bet.

Do your research, though, and read the reviews; sometimes, cheaper sheds (or those on sale) can surprise you.

What month is the best time to buy a shed?

If you're hoping to grab a good offer, take note of seasonal sales. Many stockists hold end-of-summer sales, and it's always worth keeping an eye out for Black Friday deals. It's worth looking this spring, too, before peak shed season begins in the summer.

If you haven't quite got room for a shed, there are plenty of small garden storage ideas you could try.