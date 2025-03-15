Where to buy a shed — the best places to find wooden, metal and plastic sheds
Our edit of where to buy a reliable shed for your garden
With spring on the way, it's the perfect time to start thinking about this year's garden — and if you're wondering where to buy a shed from, you've come to the right place.
I'm Ideal Home's gardens editor, and I'm a firm believer that a shed should last years as a trusty part of your outdoor space. If you're thinking about installing a shed this year, I've researched the very best places to buy one to help you find the perfect model for your garden — there are plenty of garden shed ideas to choose from, after all.
My roundup of where to buy a shed from includes wooden, metal and plastic versions — the traditional walk-in kind, rather than tool storage models. Here's where to shop for a quality well-made shed with all the details and price points to be aware off.
Where to buy a shed quick list
- Amazon: plenty of garden sheds to choose from
- Argos: a large selection of garden sheds from leading brands
- B&Q: a huge range of affordable garden sheds
- Homebase: a super selection of large and small sheds
- Shedstore: a large range of sizes
- Sheds.co.uk: another brilliant shed retailer
- Thompson & Morgan: high-quality wooden and metal sheds
- Tiger Sheds: browse wooden sheds by size and cladding style
- Wickes: shop online or in-store
Best places to buy a shed
Price range: £328 - £2000
Showrooms: across the UK and virtual
Delivery: kerbside/doorstep
Assembly service available: no
Price range: £200 - £684
Showrooms: across the UK
Delivery: kerbside/doorstep
Assembly service available: no
Price range: £235 - £4,520
Showrooms: across the UK
Delivery: kerbside/doorstep
Assembly service available: yes
Price range: £300 - £6,629
Showrooms: online only
Delivery: kerbside or driveway
Assembly service available: yes
Price range: £160 - £2,782
Showrooms: online only
Delivery: kerbside
Assembly service available: no
FAQs
How much is a decent shed?
Gone are the days of spending hundreds and hundreds of pounds for a good quality shed — with plastic and metal options now readily available, you could nab a durable shed for as little as £190.
That said, sheds at such a low price point are rarely as high quality as more expensive models on the market — and if you're hoping to buy a wooden shed that stands the test of time, opting for a price point of £400 upwards is a safe bet.
Do your research, though, and read the reviews; sometimes, cheaper sheds (or those on sale) can surprise you.
What month is the best time to buy a shed?
If you're hoping to grab a good offer, take note of seasonal sales. Many stockists hold end-of-summer sales, and it's always worth keeping an eye out for Black Friday deals. It's worth looking this spring, too, before peak shed season begins in the summer.
If you haven't quite got room for a shed, there are plenty of small garden storage ideas you could try.
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.
