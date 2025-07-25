As the external space that leads to your home, your driveway not only needs to be up to the task of taking the load of vehicles – it also needs to look good. For this reason you need to be sure you aren't making any driveway mistakes that risk ruining the whole approach.

'Attractive, smart driveway ideas can really add to your property's kerb appeal,' says Trevor Knight, technical garden and driveway specialist for Marshalls Plc. 'When you're designing a new driveway, there are many factors to bear in mind as these will influence its durability, appearance, and functionality.'

Along with Trevor, I spoke with another driveway expert in order to find out the most common mistakes homeowners make with this element of their house design – meaning you can avoid doing the same.

1. Inadequate preparation

For the best looking driveway, you need to make sure that you prepare the surface effectively (Image credit: Urban Front)

As Benjamin Franklin once said, 'by failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail,' and this most certainly applies to driveways.

'Building a new driveway can be an excellent way to boost your home’s kerb appeal, but it’s easy to make some costly mistakes,' picks up Daniel Wickham owner of First Impression Driveways. 'One of the biggest oversights is bad preparation,' he continues. 'Half-hearting on the prep can cause all manner of issues later on. Is your base a good one? A driveway requires a robust base – otherwise, your investment may start to crack or, worse, buckle.'

Whatever driveway materials you plan on using it will need a crushed aggregate sub-base. If you plan on laying a gravel driveway, an effective weed membrane will help reduce the amount of maintenance required.

Daniel Wickham Social Links Navigation Owner of First Impression Driveways Danny Wickham, the owner of First Impression Driveways, has been shaping driveways in Stockton-on-Tees, UK, for over 20 years. Known for his expertise and attention to detail, Danny specialises in creating driveways that combine practicality with aesthetic charm.His company offers services in block paving, resin, concrete imprint, and tarmac, focusing on tailoring each project to the client's needs. Danny's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction has made him a trusted name in the area. He is also dedicated to sustainable building practices, ensuring each project is environmentally considerate.

2. Overlooking drainage requirements

Ensuring suitable drainage is key to a driveway that looks great for as long as possible (Image credit: Urban Front)

This is a really important mistake to avoid – poorly considered drainage is one of the biggest reasons for failure and could totally ruin the kerb appeal of your home.

'If not drained correctly, water can accumulate, and will ruin the structure it’s attached to, resulting in costly repairs,' warns Daniel Wickham. 'Be sure it has at least a slight slope so water runs off, or install drainage channels.'

'When water can’t drain away it can wash out and destabilise base materials which will, in turn, cause cracks and other structural issues,' adds Trevor Knight. 'If your driveway is on flat land, opting for permeable paving is the best way to allow water drain away back into the ground to a specially prepared subbase. However, if there is a slight slope to your driveway and you prefer a particular style that is non-permeable, you could incorporate a soakaway or something like a Driveline Drain from Marshalls, which will collect the water and reduce surface water run off.

3. Using the wrong materials

Choosing the right driveway materials, in terms of your home's look and how you want it to function, is key (Image credit: Hillarys)

The driveway materials you choose play a dual role. Not only do they ensure it complements the overall façade of your home, but they also affect how it performs and the way in which you can use it.

'Not all materials are good for all climates or usage levels,' explains Daniel Wickham. 'Take into account how much weight your driveway will support and what the average weather is like in your region.'

'Selecting low-grade materials is a very common driveway design mistake,' picks up Trevor Knight. 'Avoid sacrificing quality to save money because if you choose poor-quality materials, maintenance issues are far more likely to arise later down the line and you might even need to invest in replacement materials.

'That said, there is a really wide range of affordable materials that are hardwearing, attractive and will stand the test of time,' continues Trevor. 'One example, is concrete block paving.

Trevor Knight Social Links Navigation Technical garden and driveway specialist for Marshalls Plc Trevor is technical garden and driveway specialist at Marshalls Plc. Marshalls has been around since the 1890s and specialise in landscape, building and roofing products.

4. A badly-planned design

Structure and materials aside, you need to think really carefully about the overall design of your driveway if you want it to do justice to your home, be a beneficial new addition and set the right tone, visually – just as you would with front garden ideas.

'You want to be able to use your driveway and have the design reflect the style of your home,' says Daniel Wickham. 'Overly intricate designs can be impractical, and you might not like the look of mismatched materials as much as you think.'

Consider how you material choices will look set against the materials used within your house – will they look right together? Consider its size and shape too. Will it be big enough for purpose? How easy will it be to manoeuvre your car around? Would you like to include areas of planting to soften the look, or some front garden path ideas to take you from your vehicle to the front door?

5. Substandard installation

Just as with patio ideas, even once you have nailed the materials and design of your driveway, the whole thing could still fall down (quite literally) if it isn't installed properly.

'The most significant problems usually result from poor installation,' says Trevor Knight. 'We always suggest going with a trusted professional who comes with personal recommendations. You could also consider selecting an Accredited Installer from Marshalls for peace of mind.'

'Nailing these elements early on will save you from heartache down the road,' adds Daniel Wickham. 'It's always a good idea to consult with a professional who can guide you through the process and help avoid these common mistakes.'

They should also suggest the best time of year to get your driveway done to ensure the best results.

6. Forgetting the need for a dropped kerb

(Image credit: Hillarys)

Don't forget to think about how you are going to access your driveway from the road. If you are creating a new drive from scratch and you will need to turn into it from a public road, you can't just go rumbling up and over the pavement to do this – you'll need to install a dropped kerb and that means you might need planning permission for your driveway.

A dropped kerb is a a sloped, lowered section of pavement designed to provide vehicle access from the road – and it is illegal to drive over a pavement without one.

You will need to apply to your local council to have one installed (at a cost). They will send a highway engineer out to inspect the driveway and, in some cases, will insist that you use one of their approved contractors to carry out the work.

7. Ignoring the need for ongoing maintenance

Even once you are at the stage of standing back and admiring your beautiful new driveway, you are not quite out of the woods in terms of making a few errors that could ruin the whole thing. One of these is failing to maintain it properly.

'The best driveways need more than just laying,' points out Daniel Wickham. 'Maintenance shouldn’t be ignored either to ensure it’s long lasting and stays looking great.'

Simple steps like keeping it clean and looking into how to prepare your driveway for winter can help keep it in good condition for many years to come.

FAQs

Should you clean a driveway with a pressure washer?

This very much depends on the type of material you have chosen to cover your driveway with. Natural stones, such as sandstone, for example, can be damaged by cleaning your driveway with a pressure washer.

No pressure washer to keep your driveway in tiptop condition? No problem. Check out our guide on how to clean a driveway by hand.