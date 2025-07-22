I’m a renovation expert – these are the 6 bungalow extension mistakes I’d never make

If you want to add more space to your single-storey home, then make sure you avoid these common bungalow extension mistakes that can actually make your home look worse than before you started.

While there are plenty of general extension mistakes to avoid, there are some errors more specific to bungalows that, if not avoided, will ensure your plans for a bigger property fall far from your expectations.

If you're at the point when you want to bring your bungalow extension ideas to life, then make sure you side-step these design faux pas so you are left with a home that not only meets your needs, but looks and feels great too.

1. Planning the extension in isolation

Combining a bungalow extension with an internal remodel ensures you will get the most out of the project (Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

Whenever you add space to an existing home, it's crucial to consider how the addition will interact with, and impact the existing property. And this is particularly true when it comes to extending a bungalow.

'Although it can appear relatively simple to build an extension onto your property, it can be tricky to visualise the new structure alongside the existing one,' explains Andy Kille, owner of Andy Kille Building and Property Maintenance. ' Bungalow extensions can be a great addition, but can also overpower your existing structure, so it’s important to consider design and layout carefully.'

Working with an architect on your design, which may include some remodelling elsewhere in the home, can help you achieve the best and most transformative result.

2. Not maximising natural light

Bringing in light from above as well as from the side will flood your bungalow with daylight, making it feel bigger and keeping dingy spots at bay (Image credit: Future PLC/ Mark Bolton)

If you are planning on extending a bungalow, then one of the worst mistakes you can make is to not make the most of natural light in your design.

Older bungalows can often suffer with a lack of natural light, and then if you add a poorly designed extension, which moves the external walls and windows further away from the centre of the floorplan, you can make those dark and dingy spaces even darker.

Large windows and banks of patio doors can combat this, but for the best results, try to include ways to bring in light from above with roof windows in your design. Placed cleverly, rooflights or roof lanterns can bring daylight deep into the floorplan, making the whole space light and bright. Combined with an open plan layout, this can be utterly transformative.

3. Forgetting to address privacy concerns

Clever placement of windows (and effective use of window treatments) will ensure you maintain privacy where it's needed when you extend a bungalow (Image credit: Future PLC/ Douglas Gibb)

Depending on the design of your extension and how you plan on using it, ignoring the issue of privacy when extending a bungalow is another error that should be avoided.

Using a skilled designer will help, as they will consider things like window placement, window treatments, and even garden privacy solutions that will ensure you feel completely comfortable in your home at all times.

4. Missing the chance for connection with the garden

Banks of bifold doors and clerestory windows not only bring in natural light, but also improve views of the garden (Image credit: Future)

With all rooms in a bungalow traditionally sitting on the ground floor (unless you plan on extending to add an additional storey), then it can be a huge mistake to ignore how to ensure a solid connection between these rooms and the garden.

Glazing is key here. Whether you debate between bifold or sliding doors to create the ultimate indoor outdoor space or opt for large picture windows to make the most of the views, factoring this into the design scope of each room, and not just the extension, will give your bungalow real wow-factor.

5. Failing to complement the existing roofline

Fortunately the roofing on this bungalow matches in terms of pitch and material ensuring the whole property feels harmonious (Image credit: Future PLC)

'One of the biggest mistakes people make when extending a bungalow is failing to consider how the new extension will affect the overall roofline,' explains experienced carpenter Scott Godfrey. 'Because bungalows are single-storey, the roof plays a major part in how the house looks. Adding an extension with a mismatched or awkwardly pitched roof can make the whole property look unbalanced and poorly planned. It can also cause long-term drainage issues if the angles aren’t right, leading to problems with leaks or water pooling.'

This is where it pays off to work with an experienced architect or designer who can ensure that the new extension works just as well from outside as it does inside. They will carefully consider the proportion of the addition as well as the pitch and coverings for the roof to ensure the new space feels harmonious with the existing property.

6. Ignoring structural implications

Adding a second storey to a bungalow can be transformative, but you need to make sure the structure and foundations are strong enough to support the extra weight (Image credit: Future/ Polly Eltes)

If you want to extend your bungalow by adding a second storey, then it can be a huge mistake to assume that your existing bungalow can take the weight.

You will need a structural engineer to check whether the foundations and walls are strong enough to support the additional load, or to advise on any reinforcements that may be required to ensure the extension is safe.

If you don't yet own a bungalow, but fancy taking on the challenge of renovating one, make sure you assess whether a bungalow is a good investment before you take the plunge.