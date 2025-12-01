This electric mop is my best-kept secret – now I’m lifting the lid on how I keep my floors so clean during the winter months

A few months ago, my floor care regimen was fairly standard. I’d start by vacuuming my carpets and hard flooring, and finish with a good ol’ mop with my traditional mop and bucket. But recently I’ve fallen in love with electric mops - and the Kärcher EWM 2 Electric Wipe Mop has since become my best-kept cleaning secret.

While I have nothing against the best mops (I created a whole guide on my top-rated mops, after all), there’s no denying that old-school models are being overtaken by modern alternatives that make cleaning your floors quicker and easier. And my hard flooring always takes a beating during the winter months due to muddy dog paws and wet shoes.

So, having something a little more powerful always helps, and the Kärcher electric mop is a nice middle ground between cheaper mops and the most expensive vacuum mops that are also bulkier and more difficult to store. And I think everyone who wants squeaky-clean floors should consider adding one to their cleaning routine.

Kärcher EWM 2 Electric Wipe Mop Was £174.99 now £113.99 at Amazon Currently on sale at Amazon, this electric mop is a game-changer for squeaky-clean floors this winter.

The Kärcher EWM 2 Electric Wipe Mop I’ve been using in my home recently is so much more than just a regular mop. It offers a 20-minute runtime (which should cover around 60 m² of hard flooring) and comes with two constantly rotating rollers that use a combination of water and cleaning solution to scrub away dirt and grime.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

And while the RRP £179.99 price tag admittedly makes it more expensive than your average mop, it’s currently on sale for £113.99 - which is a much tastier pill to swallow.

Plus, it doesn’t seem so expensive when you remember that some traditional mops and buckets, like the Vileda H2PrO Spin Mop and Bucket Set (£49.99 at Argos), are half the price but require double the manpower and often don’t offer the same level of cleaning - especially during the winter months when you have to clean so often.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

And that’s why I think the Kärcher electric mop is worth it. While I’ve been using it in my home, my floors have never been cleaner, and all of my guests have commented on how spotless they are. However, I don’t feel like I’ve had to add a strenuous task to my cleaning routine.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The electric mop is seriously lightweight, and comes with two water tanks - one for the clean water, and one for the dirty water that comes from your floors (and trust me when I say that the colour of the water will seriously humble you after a cleaning session).

It also uses just the right amount of water when cleaning, which leaves floors noticeably wetter but not so wet that they look sodden or could be damaged. In fact, I found that they could be walked on again in just under two minutes.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

It’s also incredibly manoeuvrable, and one thing I absolutely loved was that I could use it to clean under furniture and push it right into the nooks and crannies of my home - especially around my sink and toilet in my bathroom. And when I’m done cleaning, I can simply pop it on the docking station to keep everything neat and tidy and even remove the rollers to let them dry.

However, it is important to note that this electric mop isn’t the same as a vacuum mop like the BISSELL CrossWave OmniForce Edge, which means that you will still need to vacuum before mopping to ensure you don’t push any larger debris around. But if you do that, you’ll be left with squeaky clean floors just like I have.

Well, I'm officially converted to electric mops!