This electric mop is my best-kept secret – now I’m lifting the lid on how I keep my floors so clean during the winter months
My old-school mop and bucket just weren't cutting it
A few months ago, my floor care regimen was fairly standard. I’d start by vacuuming my carpets and hard flooring, and finish with a good ol’ mop with my traditional mop and bucket. But recently I’ve fallen in love with electric mops - and the Kärcher EWM 2 Electric Wipe Mop has since become my best-kept cleaning secret.
While I have nothing against the best mops (I created a whole guide on my top-rated mops, after all), there’s no denying that old-school models are being overtaken by modern alternatives that make cleaning your floors quicker and easier. And my hard flooring always takes a beating during the winter months due to muddy dog paws and wet shoes.
So, having something a little more powerful always helps, and the Kärcher electric mop is a nice middle ground between cheaper mops and the most expensive vacuum mops that are also bulkier and more difficult to store. And I think everyone who wants squeaky-clean floors should consider adding one to their cleaning routine.
The Kärcher EWM 2 Electric Wipe Mop I’ve been using in my home recently is so much more than just a regular mop. It offers a 20-minute runtime (which should cover around 60 m² of hard flooring) and comes with two constantly rotating rollers that use a combination of water and cleaning solution to scrub away dirt and grime.
And while the RRP £179.99 price tag admittedly makes it more expensive than your average mop, it’s currently on sale for £113.99 - which is a much tastier pill to swallow.
Plus, it doesn’t seem so expensive when you remember that some traditional mops and buckets, like the Vileda H2PrO Spin Mop and Bucket Set (£49.99 at Argos), are half the price but require double the manpower and often don’t offer the same level of cleaning - especially during the winter months when you have to clean so often.
And that’s why I think the Kärcher electric mop is worth it. While I’ve been using it in my home, my floors have never been cleaner, and all of my guests have commented on how spotless they are. However, I don’t feel like I’ve had to add a strenuous task to my cleaning routine.
The electric mop is seriously lightweight, and comes with two water tanks - one for the clean water, and one for the dirty water that comes from your floors (and trust me when I say that the colour of the water will seriously humble you after a cleaning session).
It also uses just the right amount of water when cleaning, which leaves floors noticeably wetter but not so wet that they look sodden or could be damaged. In fact, I found that they could be walked on again in just under two minutes.
It’s also incredibly manoeuvrable, and one thing I absolutely loved was that I could use it to clean under furniture and push it right into the nooks and crannies of my home - especially around my sink and toilet in my bathroom. And when I’m done cleaning, I can simply pop it on the docking station to keep everything neat and tidy and even remove the rollers to let them dry.
However, it is important to note that this electric mop isn’t the same as a vacuum mop like the BISSELL CrossWave OmniForce Edge, which means that you will still need to vacuum before mopping to ensure you don’t push any larger debris around. But if you do that, you’ll be left with squeaky clean floors just like I have.
If you want an appliance that'll mop and vacuum at the same time, this Tineco model is ideal for bigger messes. It has 35 minutes of run time, and a smart sensor that automatically detects wet and dry debris before adjusting the suction power, roller speed and water flow. You can read my full review here.
Want to stick to a more traditional bucket and mop set? There's no denying that Vileda is a market leader when it comes to more traditional mops, and this is undoubtedly the best set I've tested. The foot-operated pedal helps you control moisture levels so you don't ruin your floors, too.
If you don't want to mop your floors at all, why one let one of the best robot vacuums do it for you? I've crowned this one the 'best for mopping' thanks to its rotating pad rollers, and it'll vacuum your floors at the same time for hands-free convenience. You can read my full review here.
Well, I'm officially converted to electric mops!
