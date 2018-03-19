Ideal Home Approved: Buying Guides

This section of Ideal Home brings you in-depth reviews of all the latest technology, appliances and key pieces of furniture, enabling you to buy your next food blender, steam iron or mattress with complete confidence. Technology is always moving forward so it’s no wonder lots of us feel daunted – or even scared – of being left behind.

That’s where these guides come to the rescue. Bookmark them, and you’ll always know your UHD from your DAB, which fridge freezer is really the coolest, and the best cordless vacuum to clear up your family’s mess. So what qualifies us as experts? Let’s start with the fact that Ideal Home has been advising homeowners on the best buys for their kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms and more since 1920. That’s close to 100 years of knowledge, right there.

And then there is our carefully chosen reviews panel. A group of geeks, parents, bakers, eco warriors, sleep obsessives, gardeners, DIYers, and – most importantly – houseproud experts in their fields. Between them, they have decades of testing experience working for the most prestigious titles in the land – not least, Ideal Home.