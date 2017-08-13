Add a little magic to your child’s bedroom with wall art

Let little personalities shine with bright and imaginative artwork ideas

When it comes to making a place feel like home, theres no easier way to express your personality than with a little decoration on the walls. Get creative with the way that you display pictures, there are more ways to show off your wall art than simply hanging a picture on a blank wall.

Personalise plain walls with these fun and fabulous ideas for children’s rooms.

Start a story with stickers

Turn a plain grey wall into a bright focal point. Use vibrant wall stickers to break up a block colour and go for fun and playful designs that little ones will love. Position the stickers carefully – here, endearing birds appear to be perched happily on the cot frame, peeking over to say hello, while a pretty tree sprouts up behind the armchair.

Enhance a favourite theme

Add a little 3D fun with character box frames. Every child has his or her favourite things and will love to pay tribute to them in wall art. Create a tasteful wall display with 3D frames in muted colours and fill with favourite soft toys or figurines. Echo the theme with plenty of additional soft toys for a cherished look. When the interest wanes, you can easily update the frames with the next passion down the line…

Bring out the bunting

Add a vintage pop of colour to a child’s room with easy-to-hang bunting. Jolly up your room scheme with cheery triangles in co-ordinating fabric – bunting is a versatile accessory that you can tailor to whatever theme you like. Make it look fun along walls with a name stitched on top, hang from the ceiling in swags for a funfair feel, or secure safely across a headboard or wardrobe to make a feature of furniture.

Add some adventure

Tap into enchanting stories of swashbucklers and pirates with a whimsical map mural. Turn a white scheme into a young explorer’s dream with a vintage-style map spanning a single wall. Continue the traditional feel with a well placed armchair and patriotic Union Jack cushion from which your would-be adventurer can plot his or her routes around the globe.

Use unique objects

Get inventive and take a fresh approach to the decor in your teenager’s room with bold structures and bright colours. For a 3D approach to artwork, lean striking painted wood branches against the walls to be admired as sculptures or used as funky clothes hooks – or both. Put a modern twist on an 1980s look with a large angular wall mural and use fun box-like seating in geometric prints to create a vibrant chill-out zone.

Hang a masterpiece

Make the most of your little one’s artistic flair and create an exhibition space of their very own – after all ‘Every child is an artist’ as Pablo Picasso once said. Use their paintings and drawings to inject colour and individuality to the room – it’s a wonderful way to create a scheme and it can be easily updated with new artwork whenever the mood changes. For an easy-to-change gallery, hang a length of ribbon along a feature wall and attach artwork using coloured pegs or stationery clips.

Spell it out

Children love to see their names printed so give them a sense of ownership with decorative wall letters. Large wooden characters mounted in a playful design make a great starting point for a child’s scheme. Hang on a neutral wall over a wooden cabin-style bunk bed painted in the same blue-black tone to create a fabulous centrepiece. Finish the den-style decor with a signature armchair and plenty of soft cushions and toys in monochrome shades.

Make a gallery

Freshen up a room with a collection of small frames in rainbow colours and group them together for a pretty effect. Give old picture frames a new lease of life with bright spray paint and mix them with new ones. Fill the frames with an eclectic mix of drawings, postcards and printouts, all on white mounts. Hang them in a quirky format that draws the eye – the ones shown here are positioned to echo the rising line of desk, shelving, chest of drawers and wardrobe. Complement your gallery with decorative accessories and toiletries in designs and colours that reflect the artwork and frames.

Display a single poster artfully

All teenagers like to have posters in their bedrooms, but why not use one eye-popping print to strike up a more unconventional look for a nursery? Create a playful vintage feel with a colourful, oversized French movie poster. Look for a cartoon illustration that will make an iconic piece of decoration and enhance its presence with a frame that keeps the look minimalist. Go for just key furniture pieces in contemporary and nostalgic styles so the poster stays centre stage.

Play with picture rails

Utilise walls in small rooms. Picture rails don’t have to be just for pictures – be imaginative and they can be a vehicle for pattern, colour and individuality. Use them to hang bunting and decorative swags and let the fabric introduce lettering, checks, polka dots and florals – all in toning colours. Tuck soft toys in corners if your architecture allows or, alternatively, hang with twine from panel pins tapped into your rails. Make an impression by hanging larger objects, such as the wooden guitar shown here. Colour co-ordinate your displayed items against a pure white backdrop and continue the shades on blinds and rugs. Subvert the scheme with a distinctive, acid yellow bedstead.

