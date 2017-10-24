Christmas mantelpiece ideas for the festive season

1 images

Make your mantelpiece stand out this Christmas with these festive ideas.

Your fireplace or mantelpiece is the perfect feature to decorate for Christmas. It’s a focal point of most living rooms, so it’s the ideal spot for displaying your favourite decorations. Whether you’re planning to dress your home in modern, country or traditional Christmas decor, have a look through these beautiful Christmas mantelpiece decorating ideas for inspiration.

Go glam with blue and gold

Who says Christmas decorations have to look tacky? Opt for an opulent gold and blue scheme, with a variety of golden candle holders and a gold leaf garland adorning your mantelpiece. Continue the colour scheme to your Christmas tree and gift wrap for a particularly sophisticated look.

Hang stockings above the fire

Get ready for Santa’s imminent arrival by hang traditional red and white stockings above the fire. Keep them company with some cute robins and some freshly cut ivy.

Create a magical forest scene

Start with multiple layers of paper pine trees and add sparkling silver stars and frosty white foliage. Create a decadent display of candles and tea lights for the warmest and cosiest of mantelpiece displays.

Stay minimal

If you’re not into glitzy Christmas decorations, there’s nothing wrong with keeping it lowkey. There’s something classic and Scandi about this minimalist mantelpiece, with a simple wooden star and sprig of mistletoe.

Hang a Christmas wreath

Keep your mantelpiece simple and elegant with an array of elegant glass and silver candle holders, and make a beautiful wreath hanging in front of a mirror the focal point of your mantelpiece display.

Create a woodland-inspired scheme

Opt for the natural textures of winter with a dainty pine garland and a heart-shaped pine cone wreath on the mantelpiece for an elegant, woodland-inspired scheme. White and silver reindeer ornaments, cosy faux-fur throws and blankets and a wolf-print cushion complement the look.

Make it red hot

Embrace the spirit of Christmas with a bold red wood-burner and go to town by adorning the mantelpiece with lots of pretty colour co-ordinated decorations. Give it some extra love with a festive red and white heart-shaped garland and red tree-shaped ornaments.

Choose a traditional country look

Thick green foliage adorned with traditional decorations and warm glowing fairylights looks beautiful alongside a charming country scheme, with rich-coloured tartans and a crackling open fire. Create a vintage display Display a selection of vintage jars filled with pine cones, cotton reels and dainty paintbrushes for a vintage and minimal mantelpiece. Lace fairylights between the jars and add pretty white foliage. Go ambient with candles

Display tall candlesticks in silver candle holders of varying heights to create an elegant yet relaxed ambience. Add tealights and dainty fairylights for extra glow, and a sparkly ‘Merry Christmas’ garland for a touch of understated glitz.

Forage for foliage

If you’re not a fan of bold and bright Christmas decor, opt for a beautiful foliage display atop your mantelpiece. This gorgeous assortment of white roses and greenery wouldn’t look out of place any time of year.