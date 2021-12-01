We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for a sofa with Christmas delivery? The colder weather is here, and that can only mean one thing; mince pies, mulled wine, and a whole host of festive visitors on the horizon!

However, if the excitement of being able to entertain once more has now given way to the realisation that your home’s seating arrangements aren’t quite fit for purpose, you may well be wondering where you can get a new sofa in time for Christmas.

We’ve pulled together our tried and tested favourite seating in our guide to the best sofas, but, Father Christmas operates on a strict timeframe, and with both sofas and sofa beds renowned for having long lead times – think 12-16 weeks on average – that doesn’t necessarily gel with the festive hosting you might have planned.

But fear not, we’ve rounded up a list of our favourite furniture retailers that are still offering sofa delivery for Christmas – and many a lot sooner, with multiple options available in just 24 hours! Phew. At least that’s one thing to cross off the Christmas to-do list.

Where to get a sofa delivery by Christmas

Furniture Choice | 3-5 day delivery

Furniture Choice is currently offering a good selection of sofa models with delivery in just 3-5 working days. Prices are also super affordable, with two-seater sofas starting from just £299, three-seaters from as little as £350, and recliner sofas available for under £500 – perfect for kicking back after Christmas lunch. View Deal

Furniture Village | 7 or 14 day delivery

A good selection of sofas – and sofa beds – available in just 7 or 14 days means that sofa shopping at the Furniture Village allows plenty of time to get seating sorted before the family descends for some festive fun. View Deal

John Lewis | 7 day delivery

John Lewis has a good selection of sofas with delivery by Christmas available, including options that can be with you in just 7 days. If you need a sofa that can work a little harder to make guests comfortable this festive season, then there are plenty of sofa beds you can buy in time for Christmas too. View Deal

MADE | 7 day delivery

In our experience, MADE’s delivery estimates can sometimes be a bit hit and miss, but the brand now has a wide selection of its contemporary sofas flagged as ‘express’ delivery, meaning seating is expected to arrive with you in under a week. Just be aware that different upholstery options can have very different lead times. View Deal Oak furnitureland | 7 day delivery

Oak furnitureland currently has a good selection of sofas available for delivery in just 7 days, including compact two-seaters, three-seaters, chaise options, and modular corner sofas that have room for all the family this Christmas. View Deal

Snug | 24 hour delivery

Sofa-in-a-box brand Snug offers stylish sofas and sofa beds with 24-hour next day delivery available Tuesday to Saturday as long as you order before 1pm. The super-simple to assemble flat-packed designs also make for stress-free delivery to rooms with awkward access. View Deal

Swyft | 24 hour delivery

Swyft offers flat-packed sofas and sofa beds that can be delivered in just 24 hours when you book before 3pm for next day delivery. We’ve done plenty of testing out of the brand’s range in our Swyft Model 03 sofa review and Swyft Model 04 sofa bed reviews, and if it’s quick and easy convenience you’re after we think they’re perfect for Christmas seating in a hurry! View Deal

If you need some more inspiration to help you choose the best sofa for your living room, then you’ll find plenty of help in our dedicated living rooms hub, including modern living room ideas, small living room ideas and – all importantly! – how to get your sofa measurements right, as well as some useful advice on your consumer rights when buying a sofa.