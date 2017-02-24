Be inspired by this elegant yet rustic Oxfordshire new-build barn conversion

11 images

The owner built her dream barn and used her favourite colour to create an elegant home inside and out

‘My dream was to live in a barn conversion. I kept a photo of one I’d found in a magazine and fallen in love with.’ The owner and her family were living in an Edwardian house outside Reading when they decided to move to a barn. ‘We looked but there was nothing in the area.’ Then she and her husband came across a Colt timber-framed bungalow in a rural location not far away. ‘We fell in love with the setting – pretty countryside, but within easy reach of both Henley and London by train. As we came down the track to view the property, it felt secluded, as if it were a million miles from anywhere. We loved it! It was charming and almost felt like a ski lodge.’

The couple bought the bungalow. ‘Initially we’d hoped to renovate and make it more ‘barn style’, but when we looked at that with the architect we realised it would cost more to renovate than rebuild.’ So they decided to knock it down and rebuild to their own design with the architect. ‘Because we were living here, we knew where the light came in and where we wanted to live and work. For instance, the kitchen was where the family room is now, but there was so much more light in the middle of the house that we swapped them round because we wanted a light-filled kitchen.’

This house tour originally appeared in Country Homes & Interiors, February 2017