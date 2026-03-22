This house is a masterclass in how to create a stylish home from an unlikely property

It's hard to believe this incredible home was once a barn, originally built in 1850, with a triple garage tacked on. Today, it's a characterful home with views over the surrounding Hampshire countryside, not to mention an open-plan kitchen-sitting room, breakfast room, utility room, main bedroom with ensuite, five other bedrooms, two bathrooms, a vaulted living-dining room, study and dressing room.

‘It was a little bit like a first date,' says owner Nicky Boothright, about her first viewing of the property. 'I just had a really good feeling about this property and could instantly visualise myself living here.'

A striking renovation project

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The former agricultural building had been converted in the 1990s, but Nicky realised the triple garage presented another opportunity to transform the property. ‘While strolling around the barn, I realised there was scope to integrate the garage and link the two buildings,’ she reveals.

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Nicky applied for planning permission to convert the garage into a yoga studio, utility room, two bedrooms, bathroom and a linking breakfast room with floor-to-ceiling Crittall-style windows.

While waiting, she forged ahead with other alterations in the main barn. The first phase of the renovation included modernising the existing bathrooms and building a wall to partition an area in the main bedroom to create a dressing room. She also asked interior designer Charlotte Stuart to help create beautiful schemes for her new home.

‘From the outset, I wanted the barn to be somewhere you could walk in, drop your bags and slump on a comfy sofa,’ Nicky explains. ‘I am so grateful that the mission has been accomplished. I’m now living in a home I adore in a lovely village that’s made me feel incredibly welcome.’

Exterior

Windows and doors, Salisbury Glass. Garden furniture, Bramblecrest. Dining table and chairs, Barlow Tyrie (Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The barn, down a rural lane in Hampshire, was originally converted in the 1990s, but owner Nicky integrated the property's triple garage into the building. Reclaimed roof tiles and Crittall-style windows and doors were chosen to create a seamless link between the existing barn and garage.

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Dining room

Dining chairs in Colefax and Fowler fabric (Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

This dining area is found at one end of the large, open-plan living space, and was decorated with the help of interior designer Charlotte Stuart.

‘Charlotte was brilliant at coming up with beautiful schemes to introduce a playful, contemporary twist into every room and inject plenty of wow factor,’ says Nicky. ‘She suggested so many ideas that I would never have thought of, such as lovely trims for cushions, gorgeous paint colours.'

Living area

Ottoman upholstered in Malabar, Colefax and Fowler. Vase, OKA (Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

This incredible vaulted space is a showstopping feature of the converted barn. The original beams enclose the living area, creating a comfortable seating zone in the heart of the open-plan space, centred around the fireplace. The brickwork of the chimney was rendered to give a less agricultural look.

‘I was very mindful of Nicky’s taste and knew that the existing barn and converted garage needed to flow into one another and have a cohesive feel,' says interior designer Charlotte Stuart. 'As Nicky has travelled extensively and collected many treasures and artworks over the years, it was important that the barn reflected her adventures and upbeat, positive personality. She never shied away from my bolder suggestions for fabrics, soft furnishings or paints.’

Kitchen

Bar stools upholstered in Kemble fabric, Colefax and Fowler. Range cooker, Falcon (Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

After deciding to remove a wall and reconfigure the old kitchen and snug to create an open-plan kitchen-seating area, Nicky commissioned Dave Roberts from Ardent Kitchens to fit a new bespoke kitchen. The bespoke Shaker-style kitchen cabinets were painted in an off-white shade as a contrast to the blue chosen for the island.

‘Charlotte’s idea of painting the kitchen island in a punchy blue, and the other cabinets in a more muted tone, works extremely well, anchoring this scheme,’ says Nicky.

Breakfast room

Floor tiles, Fired Earth (Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The breakfast room is a bright, sunny space to start the day. Nicky and interior designer Charlotte Stuart sourced new floor tiles to link the kitchen with this airy space.

Staircase

Mirror, Christopher Guy (Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

A wooden circular mirror adds interest beside the staircase which is a combination of oak and toughened glass panels.

Main bedroom

Headboard, upholstered in Larsen fabric. Bedside tables, OKA. Blue cushions, Colefax and Fowler (Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Gentle tones of blue and taupe run throughout this space, creating a soothing retreat.

Guest bedroom

Headboard and throw in Nina Campbell fabric. Cushions in Jane Churchill fabric (Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

A throw that matches the upholstered headboard injects extra impact.

Twin bedroom

Headboards upholstered in Ian Sanderson fabric. Cushions in Nina Campbell fabric (Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Striped headboards are a striking feature in this space with its muted pink tones.

This feature first appeared in Country Homes & Interiors magazine