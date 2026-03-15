IKEA's pretty plant shelf has transformed my small concrete garden – it's doubled the amount of blooms I can grow in the tiny outdoor space

I've recently moved into a tiny back-to-back rental in Yorkshire, and it has a small enclosed garden with a slightly raised concreted section, with the rest being gravel. It's essentially a blank canvas, but all I've managed to do so far with my small garden ideas it add some pots.

Because space is tight on the raised bit, I've been looking at how I can save space there without compromising on design – what I'm after needs to be functional and of course, look good too!

As I live a mere ten-minute drive from IKEA (which is exciting!) I decided to head there as I had heard about their LÄCKÖ shelving unit being a good solution. I was in luck, as the garden range is available for those of us who want to give our gardens a spring refresh now.

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IKEA LÄCKÖ Shelving Unit, Outdoor in Grey £60 at IKEA Made from steel with a powder coated finish of dark grey, this shelving unit is sturdy and long lasting. It measures 160cm in height, 62cm in width and 32cm in depth.

Why is this shelving unit so good?

So what is so special about IKEA's LÄCKÖ shelving unit? Well, for me the first plus point is that it can live outdoors – this is not a shelving unit that's for inside only – though it could also work in a garage, greenhouse, courtyard or utility room.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Secondly, it's upright, and I like the idea of vertically growing vegetables that way too. And this is perhaps the key point because whether you have a narrow hard-standing area like me, or only a balcony, vertical gardening is the key to making the most of the available space.

Another bonus is the design – I like modern pieces usually, but this shelving unit is a twist on that with its traditional wrought-iron curves done in a contemporary way. I also love how the shelves have a perforated surface, which means water will drain off easily.

For those of us who have uneven surfaces, the feet are adjustable – another win! To be honest, there's little wrong with this LÄCKÖ design.

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(Image credit: IKEA)

How to style it up

(Image credit: IKEA)

This might sound obvious, but even if you fix the shelving unit to the wall, it's best to keep your heaviest pots and planters on the bottom – it also looks best visually, too. Then place smaller sizes on the top, and some medium sizes in the middle.

I absolutely love the idea of having a few in a row along my exterior wall and using as many different-shaped pots as possible. I'm also planning on having a few of the best trailing plants for outdoors on the top two shelves to create extra interest.

For those hazy summer evenings spent relaxing outside, I'm going to add these B&Q Michetta solar-powered warm white 10 integrated LED outdoor string lights along the top, at £10 they're a great buy.

If you struggle to get your hands on IKEA'S LÄCKÖ shelving unit, then I've sourced some similar designs that will work equally as well for doubling the planting space in a small garden.

Classical design Outsunny 3-Tier Metal Folding Plant Stand Display Rack Bookshelf Unit, Outdoor £33 on B&Q This ornate three-tiered plant rack is perfect for a country cottage-style bijou garden. Its metal scrollwork frame is sturdy enough to withstand winter and has a clever folding design so it can be stored easily when not in use. Two Tone Florenity Verdi Plant Shelf £159 at Dunelm Built from 100% eucalyptus wood, this four-tier plant pot shelf can withstand the wind and rain of the UK. It's ideal for those who want a unit that will blend in well due to the pale green uprights and wooden shelves. Add some interest with a few trailing plants on the top. Flower Boxes Costway Raised Garden Bed, 4-Tier Vertical Garden Planter with 4 Container Boxes and Drainage Holes, Black £149 at Amazon £219 at Amazon This is a great option if you'd rather plant straight into something and not have multiple pots. There are four planters each with pre-drilled holes so you can plant up whatever you like seasonally, be it flowers, salads or veggies.

I really love my IKEA LÄCKÖ shelving unit, it's transformed the space and allowed me to plant up more pots because I now have the room – I cannot wait to see everything bloom as we get nearer to the summer.