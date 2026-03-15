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IKEA's pretty plant shelf has transformed my small concrete garden – it's doubled the amount of blooms I can grow in the tiny outdoor space

I've been looking for ways to increase my storage outside, and have found it!

Sophie Warren-Smith's avatar
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A small, modern garden patio with a table and chairs and lots of large, green plants in pots.
(Image credit: Future PLC)
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I've recently moved into a tiny back-to-back rental in Yorkshire, and it has a small enclosed garden with a slightly raised concreted section, with the rest being gravel. It's essentially a blank canvas, but all I've managed to do so far with my small garden ideas it add some pots.

Because space is tight on the raised bit, I've been looking at how I can save space there without compromising on design – what I'm after needs to be functional and of course, look good too!

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Why is this shelving unit so good?

So what is so special about IKEA's LÄCKÖ shelving unit? Well, for me the first plus point is that it can live outdoors – this is not a shelving unit that's for inside only – though it could also work in a garage, greenhouse, courtyard or utility room.

IKEA L&amp;Auml;CK&amp;Ouml; shelving units placed together with pots of different sizes

(Image credit: IKEA)

Secondly, it's upright, and I like the idea of vertically growing vegetables that way too. And this is perhaps the key point because whether you have a narrow hard-standing area like me, or only a balcony, vertical gardening is the key to making the most of the available space.

Another bonus is the design – I like modern pieces usually, but this shelving unit is a twist on that with its traditional wrought-iron curves done in a contemporary way. I also love how the shelves have a perforated surface, which means water will drain off easily.

For those of us who have uneven surfaces, the feet are adjustable – another win! To be honest, there's little wrong with this LÄCKÖ design.

IKEA L&amp;Auml;CK&amp;Ouml; shelving unit with plants in baskets and a watering can

(Image credit: IKEA)

How to style it up

IKEA L&amp;Auml;CK&amp;Ouml; shelving units placed together against a brick wall with pots, planters and gardening accessories

(Image credit: IKEA)

This might sound obvious, but even if you fix the shelving unit to the wall, it's best to keep your heaviest pots and planters on the bottom – it also looks best visually, too. Then place smaller sizes on the top, and some medium sizes in the middle.

I absolutely love the idea of having a few in a row along my exterior wall and using as many different-shaped pots as possible. I'm also planning on having a few of the best trailing plants for outdoors on the top two shelves to create extra interest.

For those hazy summer evenings spent relaxing outside, I'm going to add these B&Q Michetta solar-powered warm white 10 integrated LED outdoor string lights along the top, at £10 they're a great buy.

If you struggle to get your hands on IKEA'S LÄCKÖ shelving unit, then I've sourced some similar designs that will work equally as well for doubling the planting space in a small garden.

I really love my IKEA LÄCKÖ shelving unit, it's transformed the space and allowed me to plant up more pots because I now have the room – I cannot wait to see everything bloom as we get nearer to the summer.

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Sophie Warren-Smith
Sophie Warren-Smith
Contributor

Sophie has been an interior stylist and journalist for over 25 years and has worked for many of the main interior magazines during that time, both in-house and as a freelancer. On the side, as well as being the News Editor for indie magazine, 91, she trained to be a florist in 2019 and launched Flowers Inside My Head, a bespoke floral design studio where she curates beautiful flowers for modern weddings and events.