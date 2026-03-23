5 things people with a tidy under-the-sink cupboard always have – clutter-busting tools to double your storage space and curb the chaos

I don’t know about you, but the under-the-sink cupboard in my kitchen has to deal with a lot. It’s the dumping ground for all of the cleaning products I don’t want on display, as well as my (many) washing-up tools, bin bags, and other random items that don’t have a proper home. And I can’t stand it anymore.

And while I’ve tried to organise my under-the-sink cupboard every so often, I’ve always struggled to traverse the awkward placement of the sink pipes, the small space, and the fact that I have so many different items to store in there. So, the result has never been very effective, and most of the time I’ve just moved things around without actually making a difference.

But I’ve recently been taking steps to follow in the footsteps of people with tidy kitchens, and the only area of my cooking space that I haven’t tackled properly is this under-the-sink area. That’s why I’ve taken inspiration from the people who have organised under-the-sink areas to see what they use to keep things clutter-free. And this is what I’m adding to my basket.

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1. Cleaning organisers

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

At Ideal Home, it’s my job to test the best cleaning products - so you could say that I have more of them in my home than the average person. But I know I’m not the only one who struggles with the game of Tetris, you have to play with all the bottles, packets, and boxes of cleaning products that live under the sink.

Our Editor-in-Chief, Heather, has experienced the same problem before and fixed it with a genius under-the-sink storage solution. Sadly, the exact pull-out shelves she bought are no longer available, but I’ve found alternatives that offer the same sliding design and integrated storage boxes. She’d suggest decluttering your cleaning products first to ensure you’re only storing what you need, though.

The beauty of these organisers is that they negate the need to reach into the back of the under-the-sink cupboard to get the cleaning product you’re after. This will prevent bottles from tipping over as you reach, and allow you to keep everything in its organised place.

Puricon Under Sink Organiser £13.99 at Amazon This under-sink organiser has a two-tier shelf with slide out drawer, so you can keep everything handy and accessible. Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Easy-Access Wheeled Storage Caddy £20 at Amazon If you don't have a lot of vertical space, a singular caddy could also work. This one has wheels so you can slide it in and out. 2 Tier Under Sink Organiser with Drawers £12 at Dunelm Coming in either a white or black colourway, this organiser is also waterproof and rust-resistant - perfect for under the sink.

2. Stackable baskets or boxes

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

If you don’t want to add integrated organisers into your under-the-sink cupboard in your kitchen - perhaps because it’s just really not tall enough - another option is to use stackable baskets and boxes to store your under-sink items.

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Of course, you don’t have to stack them if you don’t have too many items in there, but opting for boxes with lids is perfect if your under-the-sink cupboard is overflowing. This way, they can sit neatly on top of each other, making the whole space feel so much tidier and more organised.

I’d also suggest opting for clear baskets or boxes, as you can easily see what’s in them without having to take them all out of the cupboard. But if clear boxes aren’t quite your style, it’s well worth using a label maker like this Dymo Omega Label Maker Hand Embosser (£20 at Argos) so you can still clearly distinguish between your box of dishwasher tablets and your oven cleaning tools.

Vtopmart 2 Pack Clear Small Stackable Storage Drawers £18.99 at Amazon These stackable boxes are perfect for the under the sink, and they also come in so many different sizes to suit your space. 6 Pcs Mini Foldable Storage Baskets £9.49 at Amazon If you want something a bit more colourful, these stacking crates are perfect. They even come with labels so you know what's what. Roller Organiser £3 at Dunelm Cheap and cheerful, this storage box comes with a lid for easy stacking. And it's clear, so you'll be able to see what's inside.

3. Tension rods

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

I’ve been pretty vocal about my love of using tension rods to create extra space in a small home, and this is actually something I’ve already implemented into my under-the-sink cupboard - and I can’t recommend it enough. After all, tension rods instantly double the storage space you have, without getting in the way.

The beauty of tension rods is that they can be used in any space, small or large. All you need to do is adjust them to fit your under-the-sink cupboard, and watch as they provide hanging space in an area that typically doesn’t have it. Then, you can hang everything from your cleaning bottles to your cleaning cloths on there. You could even hang them there to dry.

If you’re going to do the latter, though, I’d suggest adding a non-electric moisture absorber like this Minky Moisture Absorber (£25 at Argos) to the cupboard to keep musty smells and mould at bay, as under-the-sink cupboards are already at risk of leaky pipes and damp.

6Pcs Tension Rods £12.75 at Amazon These tension rods come in various sizes, so you can measure your under-the-sink cupboard and find the fit that works for your specific cupboard.

4. Door storage

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

One of the biggest under-sink storage mistakes you can make is not using the door as extra storage space. And when you think about it, it makes total sense - especially as the doors offer rare vertical space that’s not hindered by the under-sink pipework.

Thankfully, there are so many under-the-sink door storage options out there, from self-adhesive hooks and over-the-door baskets suitable for renters to drill-in options for homeowners. And you can chop and change them to suit whatever you’d like to store.

Personally, I think this door-mounted storage is ideal for smaller items such as rubber gloves, cleaning sponges, cloths, and brushes. This means that they won’t get lost at the back of the cupboard, either, as I’m very guilty of buying new ones when I think I’ve lost them forever (but they’re just hiding behind big bottles).

Command 10 Lb Large Organizing Caddy £22.28 at Amazon This door caddy will stick to the inside of any cupboard door, but is particularly handy for under the sink as it'll easily hold your washing-up essentials. Alyvisun 4Pcs Self Adhesive Tea Towel Holders £4.99 at Amazon Whether you use them for tea towels, cleaning cloths or even rubber gloves, these holders can be stuck to the inside of your door in seconds. Argos Home 2 Tier Over Door Storage Organiser £9 at Argos Simply hook this over your under-sink cupboard and fill it with all of your cleaning essentials. It'll instantly double your storage.

5. A lazy Susan

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

A lazy Susan is one of the things that people with tidy kitchen cupboards always have, and it’s something that I’ve utilised to organise my food packets with ease. But what failed to realise is that the under-the-sink cupboard is a kitchen cupboard too - so why not use a lazy Susan in there, too?

This is something Heather has added to her under-sink cupboard, and she’s found the circular, spinning storage option to be a game-changer for her bottled cleaning products, as they fit perfectly and are easy to reach. It’s also a great way to check what you need to stock up on, too.

Personally, this is one of the under-the-sink storage options I love most, but I’ve decided that I’m going to pair mine with an absorbent mat like this URMONA Waterproof Silicone Under Sink Mat (£16.99 at Amazon) to keep things as dry as possible. Just in case!

Amazon Basics Clear Lazy Susan Turntable Organiser £13.29 at Amazon This lazy Susan is affordable and offers everything you'd need for an under-sink cupboard. It also comes in four different sizes depending on what you want to put in it.

Curb the under-sink clutter in no time!