WHO LIVES HERE? Kathryn lives here with her husband Dima, three-year-old son Joshua, one-year-old Louis and pug Gus.

Having recently updated their former home and with plans to start a family, Kathryn and Dima started looking for a new project and found a listed converted barn full of character.

‘We had almost finished renovating our previous cottage in Derbyshire,' recalls Kathryn, 'and were on holiday when we had a serious chat about starting a family, which turned into me scrolling Rightmove from the sun lounger straight away!'

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

'A listing for a Grade II-listed barn conversion caught my eye: we had no idea we wanted to move, but as soon as I saw the barn with its fireplace and beams, I knew it was the one for us.’

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‘Once we were home, we went to view the property. From the second we walked in, I thought “Wow! This is going to be our next home”. We placed our existing home on the market and contacted the estate agent to put an offer in on the barn, but to my disappointment, it had sold.'

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

'However, our estate agent told us not to give up and they would do everything they could to help us get the house. I’m so glad I listened, because we sold our cottage super-fast and offered above the asking price to secure our dream home.’

The couple's barn conversion in Yorkshire, originally dates back to 1161. It comprises a living room, kitchen/dining area, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

‘It's part of the outbuildings belonging to a farmhouse that were erected in 1161 by Cistercian monks of Kirkstead Abbey in Lincolnshire. It had been restored in 1900 and further renovated in 1985. We naively didn’t think the barn needed much work, just a new kitchen, a lick of paint and new carpets.'

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(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

'Like most older properties, it isn’t until you start work that you uncover the cracks! A broken boiler, leaky radiators and damp needed attention and we also removed the wall between the kitchen and dining room to allow light through.'

'More recently, we created a vaulted ceiling in the main bedroom that required an architect, planning permission and a structural engineer.’

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

‘I wanted a home that is cosy and comfortable, where nothing is too precious. The furniture is worn and loved and everyday life just adds to its charm. Comfy sofas, a country-style kitchen and creamy neutrals create a relaxed vibe which works well for family life.'

'I’ve incorporated natural materials for a timeless feel and to add texture. I’ve also mixed old and new to give our home some personality. In essence, I’ve tried to create a family home that we can all enjoy living in.’

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

We naively didn’t think the barn needed much work, but it isn’t until you start that you uncover the cracks! ”

Take the tour of Kathryn and Dima's cosy barn conversion

The kitchen

‘We removed the rear door and wall to create a larger open-plan kitchen dining space and now our cabinets run all the way around the room. The kitchen has become the heart of our home, rather than a dark corner at the back of the house.’

Natural wood and cream finishes create a relaxed look throughout the home. A splashback of tiles laid in a herringbone pattern adds a contemporary touch.

Walls in Crown Antique Cream matt emulsion, £23.54 for 2.5ltr, Amazon (Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

The compact kitchen area leads into the large open-plan dining space, whose focal point is a large fireplace topped with an original oak beam that spans the entire length of the room. ‘I use the oak beam to hang foliage and bunting for special occasions, such as birthdays and Christmas.'

The dining area

Try Canterbury 5ft Extending Dining Table with 6 Chairs, £1,909.99, Oak Furnitureland (Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

‘The table was from Facebook Marketplace. The previous owner said it had been in their family for 20 years, and it still has paint on it from their children, who would do their homework at the table.'

'The log burner was in place when we moved in, and it’s the heart of the home. As a family, we love to eat at the table by the fire during the colder months.’

The Virpi solid oak barn door by Union Rustic, £529.99, Wayfair, is similar (Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

The use of natural wood continues here with a beautiful sideboard and lamp base, which add texture and warmth. ‘We opted for a traditional-style sliding barn door as a charming nod to the history and origins of the building.’

The living room

‘We added wood panelling to bring in a welcome change of texture to the stone wall.’

The guest bedroom

This room has a quiet and restful feel thanks to a calm neutral palette, an upholstered headboard and layers of texture on the bed.

The bathroom

‘This was already in place when we bought the house and we love the period feel with its roll-top bath and Victorian-style tiles.’

The main bedroom

Try the Foley Upholstered LG TV Bed Frame, £999, Dreams. (Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

‘We exposed the rafters here and now the vaulted ceiling creates a stunning focal point.’

FOCUS ON… Loose sofa covers

Loose covers that can easily be removed for laundering strike the perfect balance between aesthetics and practicality.

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)