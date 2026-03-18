This cosy barn conversion proves that small rooms never need to compromise on style
Packed with plenty of rustic charm, this home provided the owners with the space they needed to start a family
Ginevra Benedetti
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WHO LIVES HERE?
Kathryn lives here with her husband Dima, three-year-old son Joshua, one-year-old Louis and pug Gus.
Having recently updated their former home and with plans to start a family, Kathryn and Dima started looking for a new project and found a listed converted barn full of character.
‘We had almost finished renovating our previous cottage in Derbyshire,' recalls Kathryn, 'and were on holiday when we had a serious chat about starting a family, which turned into me scrolling Rightmove from the sun lounger straight away!'
'A listing for a Grade II-listed barn conversion caught my eye: we had no idea we wanted to move, but as soon as I saw the barn with its fireplace and beams, I knew it was the one for us.’Article continues below
‘Once we were home, we went to view the property. From the second we walked in, I thought “Wow! This is going to be our next home”. We placed our existing home on the market and contacted the estate agent to put an offer in on the barn, but to my disappointment, it had sold.'
'However, our estate agent told us not to give up and they would do everything they could to help us get the house. I’m so glad I listened, because we sold our cottage super-fast and offered above the asking price to secure our dream home.’
The couple's barn conversion in Yorkshire, originally dates back to 1161. It comprises a living room, kitchen/dining area, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
‘It's part of the outbuildings belonging to a farmhouse that were erected in 1161 by Cistercian monks of Kirkstead Abbey in Lincolnshire. It had been restored in 1900 and further renovated in 1985. We naively didn’t think the barn needed much work, just a new kitchen, a lick of paint and new carpets.'
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'Like most older properties, it isn’t until you start work that you uncover the cracks! A broken boiler, leaky radiators and damp needed attention and we also removed the wall between the kitchen and dining room to allow light through.'
'More recently, we created a vaulted ceiling in the main bedroom that required an architect, planning permission and a structural engineer.’
‘I wanted a home that is cosy and comfortable, where nothing is too precious. The furniture is worn and loved and everyday life just adds to its charm. Comfy sofas, a country-style kitchen and creamy neutrals create a relaxed vibe which works well for family life.'
'I’ve incorporated natural materials for a timeless feel and to add texture. I’ve also mixed old and new to give our home some personality. In essence, I’ve tried to create a family home that we can all enjoy living in.’
Take the tour of Kathryn and Dima's cosy barn conversion
The kitchen
‘We removed the rear door and wall to create a larger open-plan kitchen dining space and now our cabinets run all the way around the room. The kitchen has become the heart of our home, rather than a dark corner at the back of the house.’
Natural wood and cream finishes create a relaxed look throughout the home. A splashback of tiles laid in a herringbone pattern adds a contemporary touch.
The compact kitchen area leads into the large open-plan dining space, whose focal point is a large fireplace topped with an original oak beam that spans the entire length of the room. ‘I use the oak beam to hang foliage and bunting for special occasions, such as birthdays and Christmas.'
The dining area
‘The table was from Facebook Marketplace. The previous owner said it had been in their family for 20 years, and it still has paint on it from their children, who would do their homework at the table.'
'The log burner was in place when we moved in, and it’s the heart of the home. As a family, we love to eat at the table by the fire during the colder months.’
The use of natural wood continues here with a beautiful sideboard and lamp base, which add texture and warmth. ‘We opted for a traditional-style sliding barn door as a charming nod to the history and origins of the building.’
The living room
‘We added wood panelling to bring in a welcome change of texture to the stone wall.’
The guest bedroom
This room has a quiet and restful feel thanks to a calm neutral palette, an upholstered headboard and layers of texture on the bed.
The bathroom
‘This was already in place when we bought the house and we love the period feel with its roll-top bath and Victorian-style tiles.’
The main bedroom
‘We exposed the rafters here and now the vaulted ceiling creates a stunning focal point.’
FOCUS ON… Loose sofa covers
Loose covers that can easily be removed for laundering strike the perfect balance between aesthetics and practicality.
- START FROM SCRATCH Source sofas and chairs where a loose cover is part of the design. Check whether the manufacturer recommends dry cleaning or whether the fabric can be put in the washing machine.
- UPDATE AN EXISTING SEAT Commission an upholsterer, seamstress or specialist company to make a loose cover to add life to a tired-looking sofa. Allow up to 5% for shrinkage on the fabric and consider adding an opening on the back with fabric ties, buttons or a zip to make fitting the cover back on easier.
- BE PRACTICAL Why not opt for two loose covers to allow for when one is being laundered and also for a bit of a seasonal refresh? A classic warm neutral tone would be wonderful for the autumn and winter months and then a change for spring and summer could be a pretty pastel stripe, floral or check design.
- MAKE IT BESPOKE Be creative too and consider adding intricate detailing such as piping, exposed raw edges or even a frill around the bottom of a sofa or chair to create a lovely personalised look.
Sara Emslie is an interiors and lifestyle journalist, as well as the author of two books on
interior design – Beautifully Small: Clever Ideas for Compact Spaces and Urban Pioneer:
Interiors Inspired by Industrial Design – both published by Ryland, Peters and Small. Sara
lives in Richmond, London, and enjoys travelling all over the UK and abroad producing
features for many of the leading home interest magazines, as well as organising and styling
shoots for commercial clients. She particularly likes the diversity of work that each new
assignment brings and the numerous opportunities to be able to communicate the
constantly evolving trends in interior design through both words and pictures. When not
working, Sara makes hand-thrown porcelain pieces on the potter’s wheel.
- Ginevra BenedettiDeputy Editor (Print)