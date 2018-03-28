Don't let that big black box overshadow your beautiful decorating scheme. We've got some genius ways to hide your TV completely, or to at least disguise your TV so that it stands out less.

You’ve spent months planning and creating a new scheme for your living room, only for your telly to dominate the look. But fear not. We’ve come up with 10 ways to disguise your TV so that it doesn’t take over. Now all you’ll have to worry about is finding the remote – or wrestling it off the kids.

1. Buy a TV cabinet

One obvious way to make sure your set doesn’t play the starring role is to hide it in a cabinet. This cupboard from The Dormy House (above) is almost guaranteed not to date thanks to its Shaker look. It costs from £265, depending on which of the 13 finishes you choose, and accommodates screens measuring up to 42in diagonally.

Buy Now: New Hampshire television cupboard, from £265, The Dormy House

If you choose to hide your set away like this, it’s a good idea to use a four-way socket bar behind the TV, inside the cupboard, so there’s only one cable leaving the unit and you don’t have to move it to unplug anything. Your cable hole needs to be about 5cm square to allow plugs to slot through.

2. Reduce its impact with a bold media unit

It won’t hide the TV completely, but you can at least deflect attention away from a wall-mounted flat screen by hanging it within a dramatic wall unit. This example combines rich walnut veneer, glass shelves and integrated spotlights that can be used to highlight bold accessories, not your telly.

Buy Now: Felino Wall TV unit, £2,579, Barker and Stonehouse

By choosing a piece that blends with other furniture – in this case, the dining suite around the corner – its function doesn’t scream ‘TV’.

Budget won’t stretch or room too small for a piece like this? Try hanging your TV against a dramatic feature wallpaper instead.

3. Get a bed with TV storage

If you’re a box-set addict, you may well have a TV in your bedroom. Well, it beats waking up on the sofa at 2am with an imprint of the remote on your face. But if you’d rather keep your screen under wraps – perhaps because you’re worried the kids might demand to have one in their bedroom, or you don’t want it cluttering up a dressing table or a chest of drawers – get yourself a bed with hidden storage for it.

This luxurious king-size bed comes in white, black or chocolate faux leather, with the TV thrown in, too. Its German-built motorised platform raises and lowers the Samsung 32in set from the footboard satisfyingly smoothly, and there’s plenty of space in the base to store your set-top box, games console and DVD/Blu-ray player.

Buy Now: Chicago king-size bed, £1,999, Furniture Village

4. Hide your TV in a wardrobe

Another neat trick for hiding a bedroom TV is to find a space within fitted wardrobes. Sure, you’ll have to sacrifice precious handbag or shoe storage, but it’s a price worth paying not to have a big black box dominating your space.

5. Buy a projector

State-of-the-art projectors offer amazing high-resolution picture quality and let you watch on a screen of 100-inches plus. It’s exactly like being in the cinema but in the comfort of your own home. And best of all, said screen doesn’t have to be on display the whole time.

You can project straight onto a bare wall if it’s flat enough, and apply a special reflective paint to improve the image quality further. However, for a premium experience, we’d recommend splashing out on a motorised projector screen that can be hidden away when you’re not using it.

For a full-on home cinema like this one by LairdKing, visit the CEDIA website to find the details of custom installation experts in your area. You can expect to pay anything from £15,000 to £90,000, depending on your wish list.



6. Choose a TV that’s a work of art

Can a TV ever be pretty? Samsung seems to think so. Its Serif TV has been created with input from French design experts Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, who have paid just as much attention to how the TV looks when it’s not being watched. They’ve even invented something called ‘curtain mode’ – a halfway house between standby and on. You can view a clock, set up a slideshow of photos, and access certain apps. Round the back, a woven fabric panel conceals the connectors, so your set should look good from every angle.

Serif comes in three sizes, the 24-inch set is £499, the 32-inch is £699 and the 40-inch is £1,199. To find your nearest stockist visit the Serif TV website.

Samsung aren’t the only ones to have reinvented a television as a sculpture. Bang & Olufsen and Loewe have super-stylish sets, too.

7. Hang a TV mirror

Overmantels has a great line of mirrors that incorporate TVs. Turn the TV off and it magically disappears, so that all you’re left with is your own beautiful reflection.

You can choose the TV model and size you want and they will tailor the mirror to fit. You can also connect your TV Smart, 4K, or add Sky, Virgin, a Playstation and whatever else you like, and even upgrade the screen in the future without needing to buy a new mirror.

Buy now: No63 Art Deco Parallel Border TV mirror, from £3,300, Overmantels

8. Mix your TV with picture frames and shelving

If you’ve not got the cash to splash on new furniture, why not take a decorative approach and surround the TV with a mix of framed pictures and shelving in the same colour as the bezel of the screen? This will make your set look like a deliberate part of the display.

9. Fit a sliding panel

It may look like a pretty country-style panelled wall, but the middle section of this bespoke solution slides aside to reveal an embedded flat screen TV. This is a great solution if you also have other media that needs to be tidied away, such as a collection of DVDs, CDs or vinyl.

To create this look, the TV is mounted on a wall bracket, then shallow cabinetry is built around it. If you have a surround sound system that you also use to play music, it’s worth asking your furniture maker if mesh doors can be created so that speakers are hidden but the flow of sound isn’t impeded.

There are different types of brackets you can mount the TV onto. The most basic is a static arm, but you can also buy articulated brackets that mean the screen can be pulled forward or tilted so you can get the perfect view when the unit is open.

10. Use a screen

One of the most simple and inexpensive ways to hide a TV is to put a decorative screen or room divider in front of it. The great thing about this solution is that even if you have a huge set, you should have no trouble finding a screen large enough to conceal it. This folding room divider is from Natural Living, where a similar design costs £160.

So there you have it – 10 reasons why your gogglebox needn’t have to ruin the look of your living space. Which idea is your favourite?