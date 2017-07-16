Step inside this extended 16th-century Cornwall farmhouse on the coast

By

The owners have utilised their skills from the fashion and retail industries to transform this Cornwall farmhouse into a striking and stylish family home that shows off their eclectic tastes

The ruggedness of the north Cornwall coast had always appealed to the owners, but it wasn’t until they were looking for secondary schools for their sons that they decided to move there from their home in North London. ‘We didn’t know this part of Cornwall at all,’ says the owner. ‘We were originally looking at St Ives but got gazumped on a property at the last minute.’

Luckily, soon after, an estate agent called with a place for sale near Bude, and it was love at first site. ‘I knew the farmhouse was just perfect for us, so we went ahead and bought it,’ says the owner.

Read more: Check out these incredible coastal cottages and beach houses

House story of Conrad Allen of Venn Farm, Devon for 25 Beautiful Homes

Set on seven acres of land, the property included two dilapidated barns which the owners set about renovating straight away to turn into holiday lets. They kept the four-bedroom main building for their own personal use.

Dining area/Family room

House story of Conrad Allen of Venn Farm, Devon for 25 Beautiful Homes

In 2013, they commissioned architects to design a timber-clad extension that houses a kitchen-diner/family room and an upstairs bathroom. Blocks of bold colour bring warmth and depth to this bright space, while a berber rug adds texture to the chic concrete floor.

Get the look
Buy Now: Sissinghurst sofa and armchair, from £440, Matthew Hilton at Case

Read more: Everything you need to know before planning an extension

Kitchen

House story of Conrad Allen of Venn Farm, Devon for 25 Beautiful Homes

‘Before, the kitchen was narrow, dark and poky, so we wanted something that really let in the light. I enjoy cooking and now there’s a bright, sociable space for friends and family to gather while I prepare meals,’ says the owner. ‘I wanted this area to be minimal and white with clean lines.’

Get the look
Buy Now: White handless units and workstation, Howdens

Sitting room

House story of Conrad Allen of Venn Farm, Devon for 25 Beautiful Homes

The owners have kept the property’s original character features – beams and fireplaces – adding pops of colour with reupholstered seating in indigo blue and tomato red. The owners’ favourite items in their home? ‘It has to be the vintage Hans Wegner chairs by the sitting room fireplace- we love their colour and shape.’

Get the look
Buy Now: Hans Wegner chairs, Twentytwentyone.

TV room

House story of Conrad Allen of Venn Farm, Devon for 25 Beautiful Homes

A sink-into sofa and armchair, sat alongside a fluffy rug, make this scheme extra cosy. ‘We like furniture and design, light and colour,’ says the owner. ‘We have lots of Mid-Century statement pieces that we’ve placed alongside junk-shop finds – I’d say our taste is pretty eclectic.’

Get the look
Buy Now: Croft Collection Findon Sofa, £1,399, John Lewis

Study area

House story of Conrad Allen of Venn Farm, Devon for 25 Beautiful Homes

A bespoke desk, built into an alcove, is a neat use of hallway space that would otherwise be wasted.

Get the look
Buy Now: Universal Shelving System, Vitsoe

Bathroom

House story of Conrad Allen of Venn Farm, Devon for 25 Beautiful Homes

A mishmash of styles and patterns – from the wooden panels and metro tiles to the assorted photo frames and books – creates quirky character in this bathroom.

Get the look
Buy Now: Epitome Wallpaper, £56 a roll, Harlequin at Wallpaper Direct

Master bedroom

House story of Conrad Allen of Venn Farm, Devon for 25 Beautiful Homes

House story of Conrad Allen of Venn Farm, Devon for 25 Beautiful Homes

Wall panels, industrial lighting and pops of blue lend a nautical note to the master bedroom, while a Mid-Century dressing table and bedside table add a cool, retro edge.

Get the look
Buy Now: Aravalli Blue Diamond Throw, £175, Donna Wilson at SCP
Buy Now: Ercol Shalstone Dressing Table, £699, John Lewis

The novelty of being by the coast hasn’t worn off for the family yet, and it doesn’t sound like it’s going to any time soon. ‘Bude is a proper working seaside town and it has a lovely feel’, says the owner. ‘In summer we head to the beach most days after school. We’re so happy we took the plunge and moved here.’

Read more: Explore this 1930s semi full of upcycled furniture

This house tour originally appeared in 25 Beautiful Homes, July 2017.

Image credits: Alun Callender

