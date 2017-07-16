The owners have utilised their skills from the fashion and retail industries to transform this Cornwall farmhouse into a striking and stylish family home that shows off their eclectic tastes

The ruggedness of the north Cornwall coast had always appealed to the owners, but it wasn’t until they were looking for secondary schools for their sons that they decided to move there from their home in North London. ‘We didn’t know this part of Cornwall at all,’ says the owner. ‘We were originally looking at St Ives but got gazumped on a property at the last minute.’

Luckily, soon after, an estate agent called with a place for sale near Bude, and it was love at first site. ‘I knew the farmhouse was just perfect for us, so we went ahead and bought it,’ says the owner.

Set on seven acres of land, the property included two dilapidated barns which the owners set about renovating straight away to turn into holiday lets. They kept the four-bedroom main building for their own personal use.

Dining area/Family room

In 2013, they commissioned architects to design a timber-clad extension that houses a kitchen-diner/family room and an upstairs bathroom. Blocks of bold colour bring warmth and depth to this bright space, while a berber rug adds texture to the chic concrete floor.

Buy Now: Sissinghurst sofa and armchair, from £440, Matthew Hilton at Case

Kitchen

‘Before, the kitchen was narrow, dark and poky, so we wanted something that really let in the light. I enjoy cooking and now there’s a bright, sociable space for friends and family to gather while I prepare meals,’ says the owner. ‘I wanted this area to be minimal and white with clean lines.’

Buy Now: White handless units and workstation, Howdens

Sitting room

The owners have kept the property’s original character features – beams and fireplaces – adding pops of colour with reupholstered seating in indigo blue and tomato red. The owners’ favourite items in their home? ‘It has to be the vintage Hans Wegner chairs by the sitting room fireplace- we love their colour and shape.’

Buy Now: Hans Wegner chairs, Twentytwentyone.

TV room

A sink-into sofa and armchair, sat alongside a fluffy rug, make this scheme extra cosy. ‘We like furniture and design, light and colour,’ says the owner. ‘We have lots of Mid-Century statement pieces that we’ve placed alongside junk-shop finds – I’d say our taste is pretty eclectic.’

Buy Now: Croft Collection Findon Sofa, £1,399, John Lewis

Study area

A bespoke desk, built into an alcove, is a neat use of hallway space that would otherwise be wasted.

Buy Now: Universal Shelving System, Vitsoe

Bathroom

A mishmash of styles and patterns – from the wooden panels and metro tiles to the assorted photo frames and books – creates quirky character in this bathroom.

Buy Now: Epitome Wallpaper, £56 a roll, Harlequin at Wallpaper Direct

Master bedroom

Wall panels, industrial lighting and pops of blue lend a nautical note to the master bedroom, while a Mid-Century dressing table and bedside table add a cool, retro edge.

Buy Now: Aravalli Blue Diamond Throw, £175, Donna Wilson at SCP

Buy Now: Ercol Shalstone Dressing Table, £699, John Lewis

The novelty of being by the coast hasn’t worn off for the family yet, and it doesn’t sound like it’s going to any time soon. ‘Bude is a proper working seaside town and it has a lovely feel’, says the owner. ‘In summer we head to the beach most days after school. We’re so happy we took the plunge and moved here.’

