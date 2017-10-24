Airbnbs most haunted houses to rent at Halloween

These spooky home listings come with gruesome secrets and ghostly legends - book a stay if you dare

With Halloween around the corner, how would you like to experience something paranormal? Whether you’re a sceptic or a true believer, these spine-tingling haunted Airbnbs will offer you a spook-tacular night in a holiday rental sharing with other guests of a ghoolish and ghostly nature…

The Madness Chamber, York, United Kingdom

Set in York, which is considered to be one of the most haunted cities in the world, this apartment is over 600 years old and is cryptically dubbed “The Chamber”. Visitors have noted the spookiness of this atmospheric and wooded apartment, complete with unexplained bumps in the night.

“The flat is very, very old and oozes ye olde character, the ghosts are friendly too and the spooky paraphernalia great fun. You would be mad not to stay here.” -Jason, Brighton UK

Book now: entire flat, 1 bedroom, from £97 per night



The Girl in the Yellow Dress, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

Nestled in New Orleans’s Garden District, this Parks-Bowman Mansion has hosted countless guests, But it is also home to a breezy presence described as a young, raven-haired girl wearing a long yellow dress. After moving into the home in 2005, host Adrienne Parks first learned of the hauntings through neighbourhood chatter, but soon learned that the mystery girl was a benign, helpful roommate – although no one has yet solved the mystery of why she still roams the property – or what exactly she is searching for.

“This is our go-to place in New Orleans. The location is ideal, and the mansion is perfect – filled to the brim with the whimsical, hysterical, and sometimes perception-shifting.” – Michael, Florida

Book now: private room in house, 1 bedroom, from £90 per night



The Soldiers’ Asylum, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, USA

This Historic Civil War Farm House looks like the perfect place to fish, pick wildflowers and laze away a summer day. But just over 150 years ago, the stately stone house was a scene of unimaginable anguish thanks to its location in Gettysburg, a battleground for the bloodiest war in U.S. history. After the Civil War ended, 56,000 dead or gravely wounded Confederate soldiers were carried through the town’s main artery. The host didn’t learn about the home’s tortured past until years after moving in, which made certain strange events that had been happening come clearly in to focus…

“Beautiful place, exciting for Civil War history lovers, and rejuvenating for those looking for an escape to the countryside.” – Atticus, Cambridge MA

Book now: entire house, two bedrooms, from £80 per night



The Lady in Waiting, Piedmont, Italy

At Italy’s Castle “Dal Pozzo” estate, there’s a high tower where sighs still pierce the night, and a murky shadow watches over the grounds. The presence has a name: Barbara. More than 500 years old now, she’s still mending a broken heart. Her lover was a captain named Matteo, dispatched to the castle in 1467 to help the Duke of Milan defend the region as a battle roiled nearby. Despite being promised to another man, true love beckoned. The pair plotted to flee together, but were found out. Matteo was exiled and Barbara’s father locked her in the castle tower, where she slowly wasted away from sheer despair.

Book now: entire house, eight bedrooms, from £3211 per night



So, if you think you are brave enough, go on trick or treat yourself!