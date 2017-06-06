Step inside Angelina Jolie’s new $25million home in Los Angeles

The Tomb Raider star’s new six-bedroom estate in Los Feliz is the epitome of Old Hollywood charm. Come and take a look around...

She is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and one half of former power couple Brangelina. So when we heard that Angelina Jolie had bought a new home, we expected nothing less than absolute luxury. Looking at these pictures, we’ve not been disappointed.

Angelina’s new property is situated in the historic Laughlin Park enclave in Los Feliz, LA. Set in a 2.1-acre estate with views across the city and the ocean, the stunning Beaux-Arts mansion was built in 1913. It’s named after pioneering film-maker and former owner, Cecil B. DeMille, and is as opulent and elegant as you’d imagine, with six bedrooms and ten (yes, TEN) bathrooms. Jealous? Us?

The 7,500 sq ft main house has recently undergone a thorough restoration, taking six years to complete. The results of the renovation are in keeping with the original style of the house, but with the addition of modern amenities that no Hollywood superstar would be without.

Step inside and you’ll enter a grand foyer with a stunning curved staircase. Hardwood floors run throughout the property, leading you into a living room, a grand mahogany-panelled dining room, and a gourmet kitchen with a newly fitted island at its heart. We’d love to spend a few hours in the spacious library with floor-to-ceiling bookcases, perhaps reading one of Angelina’s latest scripts?

Upstairs, you’ll find the bedrooms and several bathrooms, which have been decorated in keeping with the original Art Deco style of the property.

Outside is an expansive patio, leading to an enormous landscaped garden. With its manicured trees, rose gardens and an Old Hollywood-style pool with arched fountains, it’s like something out of a film set.

The garden is the perfect spot for entertaining. We wonder if Angelina will be inviting neighbours Natalie Portman, Kristen Stewart, will.i.am and Casey Affleck for an impromptu barbecue and a dip in the pool?

There is also a separate pool house with a state-of-the-art gym, a teahouse and a self-contained guesthouse. That adds up to a total of 11,000 sq ft of interior space across the entire DeMille estate.

The property was listed with Hilton & Hyland for $24.95million, more than double the previous record price paid for a property in Los Feliz, and the sale has now gone ahead, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The actress and humanitarian’s new home is located just under two miles from ex-husband Brad Pitt’s current residence. The couple owned a huge portfolio of property together prior to their divorce, including homes in Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York, Spain and France.

Image credits: Hilton & Hyland