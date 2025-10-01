This Cotswolds manor house got a boho chic makeover

A move to the countryside crept up on Irene and her husband, Mike. It started with frequent departures from West London’s vibrant Notting Hill to enjoy a couple of days’ respite in the Cotswolds.

‘Over time, it became clear our hearts were in this beautiful English countryside and this is where we wanted to bring up our children,’ says Irene. 'So we swapped our life around, basing ourselves in the Cotswolds.’

Now the family calls this Grade II listed manor house home. Built in 1570 of mellow honey-toned Cotswold stone, has a large hall, kitchen, dining room, sitting room, snug, utility, boot room, seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. Let's take a tour...

The house and garden

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

The 16th-century manor house is rich with period features, including original stone fireplaces, mullion windows and wooden beams, and centuries-old flagstone floors.

Deep paint colours give a richness and intensity to shaded rooms. Against this, collections of artwork, objects and family mementoes, combined with generous groupings of potted plants, bring new life to the old and add a personal touch. The sense of history is immense.

Outside, the grounds include areas of elaborate planting, a vegetable garden and a pond.

‘We were led down to the house from the top of the garden and that was it,' Irene says. 'Second was the entrance hall and its carved stone fireplace. We walked through the front door and immediately could imagine a roaring fire, with a group of people talking, laughing, and partying as they gathered around together. It had to be our house.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kitchen

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

The house is ‘U’ shaped in layout and the kitchen lies at the centre of the interior. Generous in size, it is dominated by a family-sized Aga – Irene’s collection of white vintage and modern china is displayed on the shelf above.

A large central island provides ample storage as well as the perfect surface for Irene to display several of her collection of potted indoor plants.

Modern touches such as the cupboard door handles and wall lights provide a welcome contrast to the centuries-old beams and floorboards. A large carriage lantern suspended from the ceiling creates a stunning focal point above the kitchen island.

A double-sided woodburning stove is positioned in the wall between the kitchen and dining room, providing warmth to both spaces. A pair of modern velvet chairs with footstools are perfectly positioned either side of the stove.

Dining room

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

The original 200-year-old flagstone floor adds authentic charm to the dining area, where Irene has combined natural materials with classic pieces to create an air of relaxed sophistication.

A robust wooden refectory dining table is teamed with classic country style rush seated chairs and a long wooden bench, with sheepskins for extra comfort on an autumn evening.

A trestle table is styled with an assortment of intriguing decorative objects including a Roman style bust, a weathered Moroccan style lantern, artwork, large table lamps and lots of candles and potted plants.

Sitting room

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

The living room has a stunning stone mullion window that looks out over the garden. A large display of potted plants has been placed on a marble topped table directly in front of the window to encourage the eye outside.

The decor is dark and moody, with a deep green-brown tone chosen for the walls. An elaborate original fireplace is beautifully complemented by the couple’s collection of antiques, artwork and curios.

Ornate patterned fabric choices for the upholstery, curtains and soft furnishings create a classic English country feel. The sofas and chairs have been placed in a formal seating arrangement and completed with a large ottoman/footstool in the centre, ideal for placing books and trays of drinks.

A console table in the corner doubles up as a drinks trolley, with stone bust and a collection of vintage trunks and suitcases underneath further adding an air of relaxed sophistication.

Hall

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

The hall oozes historic charm with wide floorboards, a low-beamed ceiling, thick walls, stone mullion windows and a large carved stone fireplace. Irene brings in flowers from the garden to display in vases in the deep window recesses.

Main bedroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

The master bedroom is generously sized and flooded with natural light thanks to windows on both sides and a soft blue colour palette that also provides some respite from the darker colours throughout the downstairs.

An oversized headboard works perfectly in the space, as does the large bench positioned at the end of the bed. The symmetrical placing of artwork and accessories delivers a subtle sense of order and calm.

Guest bedroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

The design of the guest room exudes elegance with a rich neutral shade on the walls, a headboard upholstered in an Arts and Crafts fabric design by William Morris, and an antique chest of drawers and mirror with bobbin detailing.

Bathroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

The generously sized bathroom provides plenty of space for a shower cubicle, a freestanding slipper-style bath tub, a double sink washstand and an armoire for storing towels and linens. A period fireplace further adds to the charm.

Get the look

Irene shares memos on her new country life via her Instagram and website