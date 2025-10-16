These Christmas trends will be everywhere in December – the best festive looks and star buys from the high street collections
The trends insiders are predicting will be big news in 2025
Christmas is just around the corner! And with brands’ and retailers’ Christmas shops opening and Christmas collections dropping ever since the beginning of September, the biggest Christmas decor trends 2025 are becoming increasingly clearer.
I’ve been looking through all the high street brands’ Christmas offerings IRL and online since summer, and there are a few defining styles that have kept coming up. By this December, these festive looks - from particular themes to the best Christmas tree styles for this year - are going to be everywhere. This year's overarching theme? Nostalgia and bold self-expression.
‘We are seeing a strong emphasis on nostalgia this year,’ says Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox. ‘Which makes perfect sense, when the world is full of uncertainty – both political and economic, we instinctively reach out for things which offer emotional safety and simplicity.’ Pinterest, too, reports a 50% rise in searches for ‘retro Christmas tree’ compared to this time last year.
Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert, continues, ‘This year celebrates self expression as we’re seeing a shift from quiet, rustic aesthetics toward more personalised, maximalist styling.’
So have a merry nostalgic yet fun and expressive Christmas with these on-trend looks!
1. Burgundy
I know, burgundy for Christmas is like florals for spring – groundbreaking! But even though burgundy is a traditional Christmas colour scheme every year, it’s even more popular this year as this colour has been the defining colour trend of 2025.
‘Burgundy, the colour of autumn, will continue to trend into the festive season, and be the defining, deep hue of Christmas 2025,’ says Craig Brown, senior manager of home at Pinterest UK. ‘We’re seeing a rise in searches for red bows.’
2. Scandi paper stars
Last year, it was all about the Scandi paper Christmas trees. But this Christmas, Scandinavian-style oversized paper stars are popping up everywhere from IKEA (where they quickly sell out every year, now available in a few new designs) to Habitat, more so than ever before.
‘Paper decorations such as stars and snowflakes hint at simpler times,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox says.
3. Bows all the different ways
Bows have been one of the biggest home decor trends, as well as Christmas trends for the last couple of years. And it’s showing no signs of slowing, on the contrary – there are new creative Christmas bow ideas, from new materials like faux fur or lightweight organza to new XL Christmas bows.
‘The beloved Christmas bow is back, but with a makeover. This season it’s all about scale and texture: oversized, sculptural ribbons in unexpected colours that transform décor into art. Taking cues from the playful, rebellious spirit of our Play Haus trend, shoppers are leaning into bows that make a statement – adorning windows, staircases, and trees in ways that feel both nostalgic and new,’ Dayna at Etsy says.
The sellout M&S XL Christmas bow is back this year and bigger than ever before - I can't get enough of it!
4. Nutcrackercore
With the focus on all things nostalgia and tradition, this Christmas season, there are so many references to and focus on the Nutcracker, giving rise to a whole Nutcracker-ore trend.
‘Nostalgia is having its main-character moment embodied by “Nutcrackercore”, a theatrical twist on the balletcore trend we’ve loved in recent years. Rich jewel tones, ornate details and a touch of whimsy are taking centre stage,’ Dayna at Etsy says.
David Sumner, sales manager at Christmas Tree World, adds, ‘These traditional Christmas figures never go out of style and instantly evoke the classic Christmas feeling associated with childhood memories. At the same time, many have been reimagined with modern colours and finishes, making it easy for people to find one that complements their personal Christmas decor and fits seamlessly with their chosen theme.’
5. Tinsel’s making a comeback
Nostalgia can mean many different things to different people. That’s why certain nostalgic themes can go as far as the first half of the last century, while others look to the 70s and 80s, much like the renewed love for tinsel does.
‘Tinsel definitely seems to be making a bit of a comeback. It ties nicely into the nostalgia trend we’re seeing emerge this year. It’s a fun way to add a touch of retro to your Christmas decor. To incorporate it into a larger decorating scheme, try layering fringe tinsel with traditional baubles and lights on your tree, or use it as an accent to mantelpieces. The key is to balance it with other elements so it feels festive and playful without overwhelming the space,’ David at Christmas Tree World says.
6. Dark and moody Christmas
Etsy’s Christmas trend report for 2025 introduced ‘Gothmas’ as one of this year’s key festive trend. And no, it’s not about a Halloween take on Christmas or how a goth would decorate for the holiday. It’s a much more elegant and romantic look filled with lace and candlelight. Others even call it sexy or sensual Christmas instead.
‘One of the season’s most striking trends is “Gothmas”, where moody elegance and dark aesthetics meets festive drama. Shoppers are embracing gothic candles, black lace accents, and antique decor, with searches for the latter soaring more than 17 times,’ Dayna at Etsy explains.
If you're after monochrome Christmas decorations, Next is the place to go this year. And while there are plenty of black-and-white options to choose from, these gold-trimmed black stars look super elevated and perfect for 'Gothmas'.
7. Minimalist twig trees
Twig Christmas trees were already rising in popularity last year. But this year, I’ve been seeing them pop even more than before. And while maximalist self-expression is trending this Christmas season, so is extreme minimalism, just as long as that’s your usual aesthetic, keeping with the self-expression theme.
‘We’re also predicting a surge in alternative trees. Christmas 2025 is all about embracing the unexpected, and that spirit is showing up in how we have our trees, such as minimalist wooden frames. Alternative trees are making a bold style statement this year,’ David at Christmas Tree World says.
8. Harlequin pattern
Stripes and chequers have been the two dominating patterns in home decor in the last couple of years, both of which have also made their way over into the on-trend Christmas looks. But this Christmas, there is a new motif I’ve noticed has been coming up repeatedly – and that's the harlequin pattern, also known as diamond, seen everywhere from John Lewis to Dunelm.
It’s a slightly more fun upgrade from classic checks, reminiscent of playful circus aesthetic which again nods to the nostalgic feel of this Christmas season.
9. Gourmand Christmas
Putting your favourite foodie treats on your tree has been popular for a few years now. But this Christmas season, brands are taking this trend to the next level. Basically, whatever you like to eat, whether it’s Christmassy or not, you can find a decoration with that theme and/or shape.
With matcha exploding as one of the biggest trends of this year, several brands are making matcha baubles. But there is everything from a stick of butter to a baguette and a mince pie available.
If you're one to enjoy Blank Street's trending signature blueberry matcha, this is the bauble for you.
Butter yellow has been one of the biggest colour trends of 2025 and butter dishes have been selling like crazy in the past few months. There's clearly something about butter that we can't get enough of.
Which trend are you thinking of going for this festive season?
