These Christmas trends will be everywhere in December – the best festive looks and star buys from the high street collections

Christmas is just around the corner! And with brands’ and retailers’ Christmas shops opening and Christmas collections dropping ever since the beginning of September, the biggest Christmas decor trends 2025 are becoming increasingly clearer.

I’ve been looking through all the high street brands’ Christmas offerings IRL and online since summer, and there are a few defining styles that have kept coming up. By this December, these festive looks - from particular themes to the best Christmas tree styles for this year - are going to be everywhere. This year's overarching theme? Nostalgia and bold self-expression.

‘We are seeing a strong emphasis on nostalgia this year,’ says Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox. ‘Which makes perfect sense, when the world is full of uncertainty – both political and economic, we instinctively reach out for things which offer emotional safety and simplicity.’ Pinterest, too, reports a 50% rise in searches for ‘retro Christmas tree’ compared to this time last year.

Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert, continues, ‘This year celebrates self expression as we’re seeing a shift from quiet, rustic aesthetics toward more personalised, maximalist styling.’

So have a merry nostalgic yet fun and expressive Christmas with these on-trend looks!

1. Burgundy

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Maxwell Attenborough)

I know, burgundy for Christmas is like florals for spring – groundbreaking! But even though burgundy is a traditional Christmas colour scheme every year, it’s even more popular this year as this colour has been the defining colour trend of 2025.

‘Burgundy, the colour of autumn, will continue to trend into the festive season, and be the defining, deep hue of Christmas 2025,’ says Craig Brown, senior manager of home at Pinterest UK. ‘We’re seeing a rise in searches for red bows.’

Habitat 6ft Christmas Tree - Red £60 at Habitat With Pinterest searches for 'burgundy Christmas tree' rising by 100% compared to last year, there's never been a better time to invest in a tree design like this one. Next Burgundy Red Bell Christmas Bow Garland £15 at Next Burgundy velvet Christmas bows are quite traditional - so why not make it a little more interesting by adding some jingle bells and make them into a garland? Matalan Burgundy Pre Lit Christmas Bauble Tree £18 at Matalan If you're after a smaller tree or decoration to put on a sideboard or a console table, something like this little tree made entirely out of burgundy baubles is perfect.

2. Scandi paper stars

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Last year, it was all about the Scandi paper Christmas trees. But this Christmas, Scandinavian-style oversized paper stars are popping up everywhere from IKEA (where they quickly sell out every year, now available in a few new designs) to Habitat, more so than ever before.

‘Paper decorations such as stars and snowflakes hint at simpler times,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox says.

Habitat Green Stripe Paper Star Christmas Hanging Decoration £5 at Habitat This XL-sized Christmas star caught my eye at the Habitat autumn/winter 2025 press show with its chic striped pattern. Now knowing the bargain £5 price, I couldn't recommend it enough. Dunelm x Sophie Robinson Folding Prism Star Paper Fans, Pack of 5 £28 at Dunelm While traditionally paper Christmas stars tend to be white or neutral, Sophie Robinson's injected hers with signature bold shades for her collaboration with Dunelm. Cox & Cox Forest Green & Gold Luxury Hanging Paper Star - Large £18.50 at Cox & Cox Alternatively, you can opt for a darker, moodier take on the Christmas star look with this deep green design from Cox & Cox, finished with luxurious gold dusting.

3. Bows all the different ways

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Bows have been one of the biggest home decor trends, as well as Christmas trends for the last couple of years. And it’s showing no signs of slowing, on the contrary – there are new creative Christmas bow ideas, from new materials like faux fur or lightweight organza to new XL Christmas bows.

‘The beloved Christmas bow is back, but with a makeover. This season it’s all about scale and texture: oversized, sculptural ribbons in unexpected colours that transform décor into art. Taking cues from the playful, rebellious spirit of our Play Haus trend, shoppers are leaning into bows that make a statement – adorning windows, staircases, and trees in ways that feel both nostalgic and new,’ Dayna at Etsy says.

Dunelm Large Ivory Faux Fur Bow with Clip £10 at Dunelm Now that I've seen this Dunelm design, I can't believe that nobody's thought of doing a faux fur Christmas bow before. Such a good idea! M&S Extra Large Velvet Bow £29 at M&S The sellout M&S XL Christmas bow is back this year and bigger than ever before - I can't get enough of it! Cox & Cox Gauzy Organza Tree Bows in Berry Red, Set of 12 £22 at Cox & Cox As soon as I laid my eyes and then hands on these beautifully delicate bows from Cox & Cox earlier this summer, I was obsessed.

4. Nutcrackercore

(Image credit: Habitat)

With the focus on all things nostalgia and tradition, this Christmas season, there are so many references to and focus on the Nutcracker, giving rise to a whole Nutcracker-ore trend.

‘Nostalgia is having its main-character moment embodied by “Nutcrackercore”, a theatrical twist on the balletcore trend we’ve loved in recent years. Rich jewel tones, ornate details and a touch of whimsy are taking centre stage,’ Dayna at Etsy says.

David Sumner, sales manager at Christmas Tree World, adds, ‘These traditional Christmas figures never go out of style and instantly evoke the classic Christmas feeling associated with childhood memories. At the same time, many have been reimagined with modern colours and finishes, making it easy for people to find one that complements their personal Christmas decor and fits seamlessly with their chosen theme.’

B&Q Toy Soldier Christmas decoration £20 at B&Q I'm used to seeing fold-out paper Christmas trees in this style, but not nutcrackers. Which is exactly why this one's caught my eye. Habitat Acrylic Nutcracker Table Decoration £20 at Habitat Thanks to Habitat, now you can decorate your home with a nutcracker for Christmas even if you're a minimalist. All you need is this super modern clear acrylic take on the look. M&S Extra Large Pastel Nutcracker Decoration £20 at M&S It's pastel and it's almost 60 centimetres tall - of course that this nutcracker decoration is already selling like hot cakes!

5. Tinsel’s making a comeback

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Nostalgia can mean many different things to different people. That’s why certain nostalgic themes can go as far as the first half of the last century, while others look to the 70s and 80s, much like the renewed love for tinsel does.

‘Tinsel definitely seems to be making a bit of a comeback. It ties nicely into the nostalgia trend we’re seeing emerge this year. It’s a fun way to add a touch of retro to your Christmas decor. To incorporate it into a larger decorating scheme, try layering fringe tinsel with traditional baubles and lights on your tree, or use it as an accent to mantelpieces. The key is to balance it with other elements so it feels festive and playful without overwhelming the space,’ David at Christmas Tree World says.

Morainjay Gold Fringe Garland £6.59 at Amazon I was so impressed with Etsy's fringe tinsel garland display this year - and for less than £7 for 2 metres, I think it's a bargain! M&S 3ft Striped Tinsel Tree Room Decoration £25 at M&S M&S is big on tinsel this year, even making little Christmas trees out of it. I'm very into this striped version but there's an all-silver one, too. Next Silver Lametta Tinsel Christmas Tree Decor £6 at Next Silver lametta feels very nostalgic and retro. And the best part is that you can get super creative with how and where you use it.

6. Dark and moody Christmas

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

Etsy’s Christmas trend report for 2025 introduced ‘Gothmas’ as one of this year’s key festive trend. And no, it’s not about a Halloween take on Christmas or how a goth would decorate for the holiday. It’s a much more elegant and romantic look filled with lace and candlelight. Others even call it sexy or sensual Christmas instead.

‘One of the season’s most striking trends is “Gothmas”, where moody elegance and dark aesthetics meets festive drama. Shoppers are embracing gothic candles, black lace accents, and antique decor, with searches for the latter soaring more than 17 times,’ Dayna at Etsy explains.

Matalan Black Satin Baubles, Pack of 4 £5 at Matalan It's all about luxe textures when it comes to this Christmas trend. Lace, velvet and, of course, sleek satin like these gorgeous baubles. Anthropologie Pearled Satin Bow Tree Topper £96 at Anthropologie Anthropologie has gone all out with their XL bows this year, making them in glossy satin. And this one is further elevated by all-over pearl applique. Next Black Paper Star Christmas Decorations, Set of 2 £10 at Next If you're after monochrome Christmas decorations, Next is the place to go this year. And while there are plenty of black-and-white options to choose from, these gold-trimmed black stars look super elevated and perfect for 'Gothmas'.

7. Minimalist twig trees

Next's twig light-up tree is one of the most stylish designs I've seen this year. (Image credit: Next)

Twig Christmas trees were already rising in popularity last year. But this year, I’ve been seeing them pop even more than before. And while maximalist self-expression is trending this Christmas season, so is extreme minimalism, just as long as that’s your usual aesthetic, keeping with the self-expression theme.

‘We’re also predicting a surge in alternative trees. Christmas 2025 is all about embracing the unexpected, and that spirit is showing up in how we have our trees, such as minimalist wooden frames. Alternative trees are making a bold style statement this year,’ David at Christmas Tree World says.

Netta 6ft Birch Twig Tree Was £59.99 Now £49.99 at Amazon If you're after a budget-friendly twig tree then this is the one for you. And its birch design means you can use it throughout the year, not just at Christmas. Next Black Twig Light 6ft Pre Lit Christmas Tree £165 at Next When lit up (as seen in the image above), this tree looks so pretty, making it one of the nicest looking twig trees I've seen. It also comes in a smaller 3ft size and a gold version, too. John Lewis Indoor/Outdoor Pre-lit Twig Tree £179 at John Lewis If you're thinking of putting your twig tree outside, this is the design I'd go for. It looks very realistic and slightly different than a traditional twig tree but that's what's so special about it.

8. Harlequin pattern

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Stripes and chequers have been the two dominating patterns in home decor in the last couple of years, both of which have also made their way over into the on-trend Christmas looks. But this Christmas, there is a new motif I’ve noticed has been coming up repeatedly – and that's the harlequin pattern, also known as diamond, seen everywhere from John Lewis to Dunelm.

It’s a slightly more fun upgrade from classic checks, reminiscent of playful circus aesthetic which again nods to the nostalgic feel of this Christmas season.

John Lewis Assorted Shatterproof Harlequin Baubles, Box of 10 £20 at John Lewis Not only that these adorable baubles come covered in multicoloured harlequin prints, they're also shatterproof on top of that. Eleanor Bowmer Harlequin Christmas Crackers, Pack Of 6 £25 at Selfridges These harlequin Christmas crackers are among the most stylish and most luxurious-looking I've seen. And for £20 for a box of 6, they're not even that expensive. Dunelm x Sophie Robinson Quinn Cotton Mache Bauble £3 at Dunelm Sophie Robinson's Dunelm range for this season has several harlequin-patterned pieces, including plates and these hand-painted baubles - love!

9. Gourmand Christmas

(Image credit: M&S)

Putting your favourite foodie treats on your tree has been popular for a few years now. But this Christmas season, brands are taking this trend to the next level. Basically, whatever you like to eat, whether it’s Christmassy or not, you can find a decoration with that theme and/or shape.

With matcha exploding as one of the biggest trends of this year, several brands are making matcha baubles. But there is everything from a stick of butter to a baguette and a mince pie available.

John Lewis Blueberry Matcha Bauble £8 at John Lewis If you're one to enjoy Blank Street's trending signature blueberry matcha, this is the bauble for you. studio THIE Perelló Olives Ornament £18 at Anthropologie For anybody that loves olives - and I know there are many of you - Perello is the golden standard. Not to mention that we all love the aesthetic of the packaging. So why not hang it on your tree? John Lewis Heirloom Splendour Block of Butter Bauble £8 at John Lewis Butter yellow has been one of the biggest colour trends of 2025 and butter dishes have been selling like crazy in the past few months. There's clearly something about butter that we can't get enough of.

Which trend are you thinking of going for this festive season?