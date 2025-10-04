'It’s warm and feminine, without being girly' – author, model and activist, Charli Howard takes us on a tour of her compact and colourful home

This petite two-bed Victorian terrace in south-east London is home to author, model and activist, Charli Howard. When she bought it she had straightforward plans to just revamp the interior, which inevitably turned into a complete renovation.

Using Farrow & Ball shades throughout, Charli has shown clever use of bold colour and natural light can work wonders in a small space. In fact, she says of the shades she chose: 'I don’t think I’ll ever get bored of the colour scheme.'

Here, she takes us on a tour of her home, explaining her colour and style choices in each space...

'The dining table was from eBay'

‘When I have people over, we all congregate in the dining area. I love the space-age table, which is from the 1960s, and cost about £600 on eBay.'

'It's a small but perfectly proportioned space and so cosy at night, too.'

'The table and the wiggle mirror are real statement pieces which add so much personality to the room. I love that there are lines in everything, from the wavy mirror to the ribbed lines in the console table and vertical radiator.'

'Picking out a repeating theme throughout the house gives it continuity.’

'It’s Victorian with a twist'

‘The plan was just to rejig a few walls – then we discovered rotting beams and damp, so it turned into knocking down and rebuilding the back of the house.'

'I knew I didn’t want anything overly modern, so I worked to preserve the Victorian character, but made it warmer and lighter with thoughtful colour choices.’

'Viola marble inspired me'

‘The whole house used to be white, but I wanted something richer. Viola marble was my dream material – the pinks and purples in the veining shaped the entire palette. It feels warm and feminine, but not girly.’

'It’s all in the details'

‘An open-plan living room wouldn’t have been my first choice, but the velvet sofa and massive rug help to zone the living space.'

'I’ve retained a lot of the original features, including the exposed brickwork at the back of the fireplace, as I love seeing the bones of the house – it reminds me of its history.’

'I’ve got forever pieces, rather than a forever home'

‘This isn’t my forever home, so I spend my budget on furniture I know I’ll take with me – like the green onyx table I designed myself. It’s sculptural and elegant, and I’m always going to love pieces like this.’

'I’m influenced by the 1960s'

‘The curved sofa, with its fluted back, is the first thing you see when you come in and I think it sets the tone for the whole house.'

'Swirls and curves are everywhere, from the coloured glass lighting to the marble worktop in the kitchen, which has been rounded off. My carpenter added built-in shelving to display books and vases.’

'It suits modern life'

‘The old staircase was dangerously steep; we rebuilt it and added a proper landing upstairs. It made the bedrooms slightly smaller, but it flows so much better now.'

'Although the wooden flooring is new, it’s similar to the existing floorboards to retain the character but without being draughty.’

'Hotel stays spark ideas'

‘I walked past the Mosaic Factory in Hackney and was immediately drawn to the stunning emerald green tiles on show. They act as a feature wall but are also really practical and don’t show up marks easily.’

'All my artwork is personal'

‘Feminine forms are a recurring theme throughout the house, especially in artwork and accessories. I collect Anissa Kermiche vases and am drawn to anything that celebrates the female body. The bouclé headboard makes this tiny room feel cocooned.’