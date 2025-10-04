'It’s warm and feminine, without being girly' – author, model and activist, Charli Howard takes us on a tour of her compact and colourful home

This small but beautifully inviting home has a rich colour palette and curves in all the right places

a small living room with a green velvet sofa and dark burgundy fitted alcove shelving and cabinetry and a front door
(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)
Ali Lovett's avatar
By
published
Contributions from

This petite two-bed Victorian terrace in south-east London is home to author, model and activist, Charli Howard. When she bought it she had straightforward plans to just revamp the interior, which inevitably turned into a complete renovation.

a fluted wood chest of drawers with a marble top with a selection of accessories and vases and a framed magazine cover on the wall

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

Using Farrow & Ball shades throughout, Charli has shown clever use of bold colour and natural light can work wonders in a small space. In fact, she says of the shades she chose: 'I don’t think I’ll ever get bored of the colour scheme.'

Here, she takes us on a tour of her home, explaining her colour and style choices in each space...

'The dining table was from eBay'

an open plan dining room with a Tulip table and matching upholstered chairs, fitted storage and a view into the kitchen and garden

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

‘When I have people over, we all congregate in the dining area. I love the space-age table, which is from the 1960s, and cost about £600 on eBay.'

'It's a small but perfectly proportioned space and so cosy at night, too.'

an open plan dining room with a Tulip table and matching upholstered chairs, a chest of drawers with a wood fluted front and marble top and a large UltraFragola designer mirror in the corner beside a patio door

The Poltronova Ultrafragola mirror is a 1970's designer classic and would set you back around £7,000 to buy new. For a similar vibe, try the Normann Copenhagen Illu Mirror with Light White, £959, Heal's or the non-illuminated Ribbed Wavy Full Length Leaner Mirror, £130, Dunelm.

You can pick up an original Knoll Saarinen Dining Table with White Base from £2,504 at Heal's, or the Tulip 4 seater round dining table in White, £180 at Habitat is a good dupe. Anissa Kermiche Breast Friend ceramic vase, £205, Net-a-Porter.

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

'The table and the wiggle mirror are real statement pieces which add so much personality to the room. I love that there are lines in everything, from the wavy mirror to the ribbed lines in the console table and vertical radiator.'

'Picking out a repeating theme throughout the house gives it continuity.’

'It’s Victorian with a twist'

a galley kitchen with purple painted cabinetry and a bold marble countertop, herringbone flooring and glazing on one side

Units painted in Paean Black modern eggshell, £35.50 for 750ml, Farrow & Ball.

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

‘The plan was just to rejig a few walls – then we discovered rotting beams and damp, so it turned into knocking down and rebuilding the back of the house.'

'I knew I didn’t want anything overly modern, so I worked to preserve the Victorian character, but made it warmer and lighter with thoughtful colour choices.’

'Viola marble inspired me'

a kitchen with pink walls and purple cabinetry with a marble splashback and countertop, brass fixtures and a Belfast sink

For a similar sink, try the Bower White ceramic Belfast sink and waste, £239.95, Victorian Plumbing.

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

‘The whole house used to be white, but I wanted something richer. Viola marble was my dream material – the pinks and purples in the veining shaped the entire palette. It feels warm and feminine, but not girly.’

'It’s all in the details'

a small living room with a green velvet sofa and dark burgundy fitted alcove shelving and cabinetry

Bookcase painted in Preference Red full gloss, £32.50 for 750ml, Farrow & Ball.

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

‘An open-plan living room wouldn’t have been my first choice, but the velvet sofa and massive rug help to zone the living space.'

'I’ve retained a lot of the original features, including the exposed brickwork at the back of the fireplace, as I love seeing the bones of the house – it reminds me of its history.’

'I’ve got forever pieces, rather than a forever home'

a small open plan living room with console table and large mirror beside a stairwell

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

‘This isn’t my forever home, so I spend my budget on furniture I know I’ll take with me – like the green onyx table I designed myself. It’s sculptural and elegant, and I’m always going to love pieces like this.’

'I’m influenced by the 1960s'

a small living room with a green velvet sofa and dark burgundy fitted alcove shelving and cabinetry and striped curtains

Vivienne Deeper Sit modular sofa in Velvet Olive, £4,885, Soho Home. Walls painted in Sulking Room Pink modern emulsion, £63 for 2.5ltr, Farrow & Ball. Made Ecru Natural Lacey side table, £169, Next.

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

‘The curved sofa, with its fluted back, is the first thing you see when you come in and I think it sets the tone for the whole house.'

'Swirls and curves are everywhere, from the coloured glass lighting to the marble worktop in the kitchen, which has been rounded off. My carpenter added built-in shelving to display books and vases.’

'It suits modern life'

an open plan dining room with a Tulip table and matching upholstered chairs, fitted storage and a view into the kitchen and up the stairs

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

‘The old staircase was dangerously steep; we rebuilt it and added a proper landing upstairs. It made the bedrooms slightly smaller, but it flows so much better now.'

'Although the wooden flooring is new, it’s similar to the existing floorboards to retain the character but without being draughty.’

'Hotel stays spark ideas'

an emerald green bathroom with green zellige tiles and matching paint, gold fixtures and a large skylight

Betty mirror, £495, Soho Home. Walls in Beverly modern emulsion, £63 for 2.5ltr, Farrow & Ball.

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

‘I walked past the Mosaic Factory in Hackney and was immediately drawn to the stunning emerald green tiles on show. They act as a feature wall but are also really practical and don’t show up marks easily.’

'All my artwork is personal'

a small bedroom with dark green painted fitted wardrobes, a white upholstered headboard and a blue bedspread

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

‘Feminine forms are a recurring theme throughout the house, especially in artwork and accessories. I collect Anissa Kermiche vases and am drawn to anything that celebrates the female body. The bouclé headboard makes this tiny room feel cocooned.’

Ali Lovett
Ali Lovett
Houses Editor

Ali has been the Houses Editor at Ideal Home for the past two years, following 12 years in interiors magazines, writing features, interviewing homeowners and styling shoots. She's now in charge of finding all the most inspiring and special homes to appear in Ideal Home magazine.

With contributions from

